ATKINSON — Community Crossroads will host its 33rd annual Golf Challenge on Monday, Aug. 22, at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive.
The tournament and proceeds will benefit kids and adults who experience developmental and other disabilities and their families.
Premier Corporate Sponsor is Pentucket Bank.
For many years, golfers have come out to play the game while supporting those needing support.
People can golf individually or on teams.
“We are so grateful for the community support we have received over the past 32 years,” a Community Crossroads press release stated. “Your continued generosity makes a positive impact on people with disabilities in our local communities. “
There are also different sponsorship levels available to support the organization’s fundraising goals. Individuals and businesses can also donate items and/or services to be used in a contest or for raffle prizes.
Anyone wishing to contribute merchandise or services to support the tournament can call the office at 603-893-1299. More sponsorship and registration information is available on the Community Crossroads website at communitycrossroadsnh.org.
Community Crossroads is a local non-profit organization and 100% of the tournament’s proceeds go directly to kids and adults who experience developmental disabilities or acquired brain disorders and those with long-term care needs to live full and productive lives in the community.
