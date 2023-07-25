Forum set for youth center
HAMPSTEAD — A community forum will take place on Thursday, July 27, at 6 p.m. at Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive, to discuss the new Youth Development Center to be built on the campus of Hampstead Hospital.
Community members can attend in person or link virtually to the event.
The State of New Hampshire purchased Hampstead Hospital, located at 218 East Road, in May 2022, and continues to run the youth psychiatric treatment program.
With the Sununu Youth Services Center closing, a study of potential sites identified the Hampstead Hospital property as a viable choice for a new youth development center.
The community forum will be a chance for members of the Hampstead and adjacent communities to learn about the proposed center projected to open in fall 2025.
Additional forums are planned in the coming months.
For more information, contact Laurie Warnock at Lwarnock@hampsteadnh.us or Sen. Regina Birdsell at Regina.Birdsell@leg.state.nh.us.
Demo of electronic balloting
CONCORD — The New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office will hold an interactive electronic ballot counting device demonstration on Wednesday, Aug. 2, multiple sessions, at the Legislative Office Building, Second Floor, 33 North State St.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 :30 p.m., with an opportunity to attend either the morning session from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or the afternoon session from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office has worked with the Ballot Law Commission as it looks to replace the aging AccuVote ballot-counting devices used during New Hampshire elections.
During this public event, each vendor will demonstrate their electronic ballot counting devices. Attendees will then have an opportunity to feed ballots through each device and score and rate the devices against each other. The Secretary of State’s Office plans to compile the feedback and present it to the Ballot Law Commission.
This event is open to the New Hampshire public, and all attendees are welcome to test the ballot counting devices.
Register for the event at eventsquid.com/event/21055.
50th anniversary of jet crash
LONDONDERRY — Paul Houle, author of "The Crash of Delta Flight 723," will examine questions and more surrounding the 50th anniversary of Delta Flight 723's deadly crash during a program and book-signing on Thursday, July 27, at 7 p.m. at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, 27 Navigator Road.
On July 31, 1973, a flight carrying 83 passengers and six crew members departed Manchester for Boston’s Logan Airport, where it crashed into a seawall while attempting to land in dense fog.
Of those on board, all but two died instantly. One survivor perished within the hour among the wreckage. Another, 20-year-old Air Force Sgt. Leopold Chouinard, would live for several months, his story of survival receiving national news coverage.
The crash of Delta Flight 723 remains the deadliest air disaster in New England history.
Houle, a former U.S. Army traffic accident investigator, will speak about the many errors that compounded to cause this tragic accident, from the mechanical to the bureaucratic.
Civil rights program set
DERRY — The Derry Public Library will offer an online program called “Civil Rights Investigation: Mississippi Burning” on Wednesday July 26, at 6 p.m.
The program will investigate the disappearance of three civil rights workers during the Freedom Summer of 1964 using telephone conversations, oral histories and documents as evidence to solve the case.
It is presented by the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library.
Register at derrypl.org or call 603-432-6140.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.