ANDOVER — Family, friends and neighbors will gather on Friday to remember a prominent community member, businessman and a “hell of a tailor,” Enzo Fossella.
Fossella died on Friday, Jan. 20 at the age of 88, according to an obituary in the Eagle-Tribune.
Fossella was known for his shop in Andover, Enzo of Andover, where he designed, tailored and sold men’s clothing for 35 years, before retiring in 2018.
He also founded the Andover Service Club in 1994, which has since raised hundreds of thousands dollars for local organizations including the Professional Center for Child Development.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of his life on Friday, Jan. 27, from 3 to 7 p.m., at Conte Funeral Home, 17 3rd Street, North Andover.
“My father really was a very humble, kind, generous man,” said Joanne Heim, one of Fossella’s three daughters. “His pride and joy became the Service Club of Andover.”
There he focused on helping adults with developmental disabilities.
“He would always say they have the biggest heart, and the biggest smiles and lots of love to give,” she said.
“There was a piece of the community that was not just underserved but forgotten,” said Paul Salafia, former Select Board member, current Chair of the Andover Chamber of Commerce and close friend of Fossella’s.
The two met in the 1980s and Fossella ended up having a “tremendous influence” on Salafia, inspiring him to take a greater role in the community, he said. Salafia described Fossella as a mentor saying, “he was a model for a younger man to look at how you should be living your life.”
Fossella was “not very large in stature but huge in the community,” Salafia said.
Young people were also important to Fossella said Heim, which he showed with his work supporting the Andover Youth Center.
“He was a community guy,” Heim said. “He really wanted to do good for others.”
Fossella will be buried with a Service Club of Andover pin on his lapel.
In addition to the services it provided, Heim said Fossella’s shop also became an unofficial gathering place for local officials and politicians.
“Every week there was something they were talking about,” she said. “He got involved in the improvement of the business district of Andover.”
Heim added that her father was not a politician, and preferred to take the neutral road.
She worked for her dad for more than two decades and said he was considered a master tailor; making each unique suit from a client’s own custom pattern.
“Hell of a tailor,” Salafia added.
Fossella retired at 84.
“He worked since he was 7 years old and came to this country with nothing in his pocket,” Heim said. “He is the typical American dream.”
Fossella and his wife Lina recently celebrated their 65th anniversary.
“He told us always to love and respect and be kind, and I hope I can fulfill that,” she said. “That was dad.”
The funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 12:30 p.m., at St. Augustine Parish, 43 Essex St., Andover. A live stream of the service will be available at staugustineparish.org/live-stream
Masks will be required for all in attendance on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.