Community health center gets boost from Biden

LAWRENCE — Though many still have questions about the next phase of the coronavirus vaccine rollout, including which community vaccination sites will remain open in the coming weeks, one local health care provider learned hopeful news last week.
Extra doses of vaccine will be coming to the Merrimack Valley through the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center.
The community health provider has been selected by the federal government as one of 250 health centers nationwide to receive extra doses to supplement what they already receive.
According to Rich Napolitano, the center’s senior vice president and chief strategy officer, it is unclear how many extra doses will be received, but a ripple effect is expected to be seen within two weeks in Lawrence and eventually Haverhill, a secondary community the clinic serves.
“Community health centers across the country provide healthcare for over 30 million people, so the Biden administration sees them as a way to get the vaccine out,” Napolitano explained. “It is quite evident that health centers are a strong part of the vaccine network the federal government and Department of Public Health have looked to because of the logical connection between primary care and public health in our communities.”
According to Greater Lawrence Family Health Center President and CEO John Silva, the program is another way to make sure there is equity in the vaccine rollout.
“GLFHC was selected specifically amongst a number of other health centers in the state for the work it does in Lawrence and throughout the Merrimack Valley serving our area’s special populations like individuals experiencing homelessness, public housing residents, and patients with limited English proficiency,” Silva said.
Statistics provided by the clinic say 27% of Lawrence residents live below the federal poverty level and that the city is designated as a “medically underserved area,” making it hard for residents to access care.
Patients and eligible members of the general public may schedule appointments to receive vaccines at the clinic’s 700 Essex St. location in Lawrence.
Second doses of vaccines for staff members are also being provided at the clinic on Winthrop Avenue in Lawrence.
The clinic’s Methuen Family Health Center, a Stop the Spread testing site located on Pelham Street, will be used for vaccinations more regularly starting next week.
For more information, visit glfhc.org.