ATKINSON — Flags flew at half staff in front of the fire station as the department and community mourned the sudden death of Fire Chief Brian Murray at age 53.
Murray, of Salem, New Hampshire, died Sunday in the Pittsburg, New Hampshire, area. He leaves behind a wife and daughter.
His cause of death remains under investigation.
Local fire departments offered an outpouring of support at Carrier Family Funeral Home in Windham on Monday afternoon to pay their respects to their colleague.
Salem Fire personnel were among the firefighters on hand when Murray’s body arrived after the 175-mile journey from northern New Hampshire.
“It’s surreal to think he’s gone,” Salem Fire Chief Larry Best said.
Best and Murray were close friends for 34 years, working alongside each other in Salem and at other departments.
“In this very day, exactly what we are dealing with now, Brian would be the first one there for another firefighter or fire service member,” Best said.
Salem’s chief spoke highly of his friend, emphasizing that Murray always had the best interests of his firefighters in mind and served the people — firefighters and the community. Best described Murray as a one-of-a-kind guy with a huge heart who led by example.
At the Atkinson fire station, Murray’s office remained as he left it, with papers still on his desk, family photos on his bulletin board, and badges framed from the past.
Andrew Schafer will lead the department as acting chief as the department grieves Murray’s death.
“It’s a terrible loss,” said Capt. Paula Holigan, Atkinson’s director of emergency medical services, as everyone at Atkinson Fire is still in shock over the news.
Murray became Atkinson’s fire chief in 2021, bringing with him knowledge and experience of a three-decade career. He spent 15 years with Salem Fire before earning the leadership position.
During his time in Atkinson, he helped move the department forward with new technologies and training.
Holigan said Murray was in the midst of looking at ambulance contracts and increasing staffing. He had big plans for everyone on staff.
Two weeks ago, he was working on innovative ideas such as bringing an electronic ambulance to Atkinson.
Select Board Chairwoman Beth Cacciotti recalled when the town first considered Murray for the position. He had “big shoes to fill,” she said, replacing a loved and tenured fire chief in town.
“He came in as a very persuasive and enthusiastic change agent,” Cacciotti said with a laugh.
His minimum level of standards for what he wanted for his staff was what most considered high, Cacciotti added.
“His main concern was always the safety of his people, firefighter and EMS, as well as the service level we should provide to the community and how to continually get better” Cacciotti said.
Selectmen and members of the Fire Department gathered Sunday night to talk about Murray.
They came together as a community. People were able to express what the chief meant to them. Younger staff spoke about his mentorship. Tenured staff said he was on their side.
Holigan and Cacciotti talked about how Murray inspired his staff.
He listened and involved his department in decision-making and important conversations.
“He was empathetic,” Cacciotti said. “He was tenacious.”
“Brian worked for every person in this department,” Holigan added.
Holigan recalled their last conversation on Friday as lighthearted as he told her he was traveling to Pittsburg to spend time with a few friends.
“He was happy,” Holigan said. “He was at one of his favorite places.”
Atkinson Fire will release details on Murray’s service arrangements when they are available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.