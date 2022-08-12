Starting Sept. 6, service will end for the daily commuter bus from Andover, Lawrence and Methuen to Boston.
The cut will primarily affect Andover professionals, said the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority's administrator, Noah Berger.
The current low ridership, 15-20 people per day, compared to pre-pandemic numbers of nearly a full bus — 57 passengers — and a desire to increase service in Lawrence led to his decision, Berger said.
The MVRTA is offering the affected riders use of an MVRTA van. They would have to drive, insure, fuel and find parking for the transit vehicle.
The MVRTA has funded the commuter service for about 20 years, he said. Previously, the state funded the bus.
The service, a single morning bus and single afternoon bus, runs Monday through Friday.
The cutting of the Boston service will affect a small number of Lawrence and Methuen commuters.
"The ridership in Lawrence has been extremely low - only two passengers have used the service over the last 60 days," said Niorka Mendez-Almonte, MVRTA director of communications.
Berger said any cut to service causes him anguish, but this decision, driven, in part, by rising fuel and insurance costs, was ultimately based on staying true to the MVRTA's core mission of serving the Merrimack Valley.
Berger said the MVRTA will use the former commuter drivers to serve Lawrence routes during the day, moving the schedule from 60 to every 30 minutes for parts of the day.
The MVRTA has six of the larger commuter buses and is giving three of them to Manchester, New Hampshire, for its transit service, and will give the other transit buses to another transit service.
The MVRTA will now have more space at its cramped headquarters in Haverhill, by not having to park its larger over-the-road coaches there.
The cut will also save the MVRTA money on fuel and insurance costs and allow it to redirect drivers who were on the commuter run to routes within the Valley.
