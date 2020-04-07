Company donates shoes for local nurses

HAVERHILL — State Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill announced that Nurse Mates recently donated 300 pairs of shoes and 150 pairs of compression socks to front line medical professionals and hospitals in the Greater Haverhill. The shoes are designed specifically to support nurses and other healthcare staff on their long shifts, as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vargas said a Nurse Mates representative had contacted his office to ensure their donation would be distributed to area hospitals.
“In this unprecedented time, we all owe so much to our frontline workers and healthcare workforce," Vargas said. "We continue to find ways to ensure they have what they need and feel appreciated. I’m proud to partner with Nurse Mates, a service-driven business, to provide our medical professionals with the gear to make standing on their feet a little less arduous and heading home a little bit safer."
Area hospitals plan to allow staff to use the shoes as facility shoes, which prevents them from wearing the same shoes when they go home from work. Hospitals receiving 100 pairs of shoes each, and socks, included Holy Family Haverhill, Holy Family Methuen, and Lawrence General Hospital.
“Nurse Mates has always been inspired by our community and continues to be during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Lizmarie Flores, on behalf of NurseMates. "We have been reaching out to frontline responders to ask what is needed as this pandemic unfolds and are dedicated to working on ways we can help."
Nurse Mates is a part of Sofft Shoe Company, an Andover-based company which has expertly designed shoes and accessories for medical professionals for over 60 years. Nurse Mates is working hard to donate over $150,000 worth of shoes and compression socks to medical professionals across the United States.
Columbia Gas donates to local charities
LAWRENCE — The charitable foundation supported by Columbia Gas of Massachusetts’ parent company, NiSource Inc., is donating $225,000 to nonprofits across the state, including several in the Merrimack Valley.
Lazarus House is receiving $20,000 to serve hundreds of guests daily by providing grab-and-go bags for meals and groceries. The funding will help them meet their commitment to staying open and serving those in need by providing necessities in light of the pandemic.
The Lawrence Council on Aging and Senior Center is receiving $20,000 to deliver meals to those who are quarantined and self-isolating, in addition to assisting staff members who are working to translate health and public information for local Spanish-speaking residents.
The Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence is receiving $10,000 to support its provision of warm to-go dinners Monday through Friday and the provision of virtual support to children who typically visit the center, such as offering live online yoga and meditation classes while the club remains closed.
The Methuen Arlington Neighborhood Community Center is receiving $10,000 to support the distribution of hundreds of meals to students throughout its neighborhoods, as well as school supplies to children in the community who are doing projects from home due to statewide school closures.
Columbia Gas was the company that owned the gas distribution system in the Merrimack Valley when the lines became overpressurized in September 2018, leading to explosions and fires that injured hundreds, damaged scores of buildings, caused the death of one teenager and led to the closing of businesses throughout the region. The company is being sold to Eversource for $1.1 billion.
CART service change
SALEM, N.H. — The COVID-19 Pandemic has caused the Cooperative Regional Alliance for Transportation (CART) ridership to drop significantly. CART is only offering transportation for essential reasons, including medically necessary trips, as well as trips to grocery stores.
CART will keep one vehicle available during all normal operating hours to accommodate these essential trips and will work with passengers on timing flexibility in order to accommodate as many as possible.
In an effort to further reduce exposure between CART drivers and passengers, all CART fares will be suspended until further notice, effective April 7. If you need to schedule a ride for an essential trip, please call CART at 603-434-3569, as usual. Or go online to cart-rides.org.
Looking for something to do?
DANVILLE — Patrons of the Colby Memorial Library can now access Ancestry from home.
Once logged in through the library's website, you can search millions of census, immigration, vital and military records as well other historic resources.
To access Ancestry, log in to your library account at colbymemoriallibrary.org. Look for the Manage Your Account button in the top right corner.
Your username is your library card number. If you do not know your password, email director@colbymemoriallibrary.org.
Once you are logged in, the Ancestry logo will be on the upper left corner of the page.
If you are not a patron and would like to register for a temporary card, please email the director noted above. You must be a Danville resident.
Massachusetts Bar Examination rescheduled
BOSTON — The Supreme Judicial Court and the Board of Bar Examiners have rescheduled the July 2020 Massachusetts bar examination to Wednesday, Sept. 30, and Thursday, Oct. 1, in Boston.
The Board of Bar Examiners, in consultation with the Supreme Judicial Court, will continue to closely monitor public health and safety guidelines, including prohibitions against large gatherings, related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the event that limitations on large gatherings continue to interfere with the administration of the Massachusetts bar examination on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, alternative means for testing of applicants for Massachusetts bar admission will be devised and announced.
The Massachusetts Board of Bar Examiners (BBE) is established by state law to evaluate the qualifications of persons seeking admission to the bar of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.