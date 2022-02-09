HAVERHILL — A family-owned business in the Ward Hill Business Park is seeking state and local tax assistance with their plan to invest $4.5 million in an expansion.
Economic and Planning Director William Pillsbury said Bay State Pallet Company at 125 Ward Hill Ave. is looking to rehabilitate an existing 15,000 square foot building at 293 Neck Road that was once home to Kerrigan Paper Products and also wants to build a 22,000 square foot addition with loading docks.
He said that as a result, the city will see the first redevelopment of a Ward Hill property since the city passed new densification zoning.
This new zoning encourages the city's business parks to construct taller buildings or expand their footprints, creating additional space, he said.
Pillsbury said the project would allow Bay State Pallet to expand into the recycled and reclaimed lumber market and would create several new jobs.
He noted that Bay State had moved from Peabody to Haverhill in 2012 and some of their employees moved their families to Haverhill around that time.
To make the project happen, Bay State Pallet is seeking a TIF (Tax Increment Financing) agreement from the city.
The TIF relates to improvements to the real estate and also enables the company to receive tax credits and other assistance from the state's Economic Development Incentive Program (EDIP), Pillsbury said.
Following a presentation on the project, the council approved a resolution authorizing Mayor James Fiorentini to enter into a TIF agreement with Bay State Pallet and to file the proper paperwork with the state for the TIF and any other EDIP documents.
The project drew the praise of council members including Thomas Sullivan, who said he was pleased to see Bay State Pallet invest more in the community.
Councilor John Michitson called the project "good news" for the city but asked for clarification on the TIF agreement.
Pillsbury explained that in this case, the city is looking to provide Bay State Pallet with a property tax reduction of about $30,000 spread over five years, based on the value of the new construction that is planned.
"It's important to the city to have $30,000, but the reality of it is this is leveraging up to $4.5 million of investment," he said. "Our ultimate benefit after five years is much beyond the $30,000."
Michitson said he was happy to see the city's new densification zoning come into play while Councilor Melinda Barrett said it made sense to provide Bay State Pallet with a tax incentive.
"It seems like a reasonable give to get $4.5 million of investment and a potential increase in jobs," she said.