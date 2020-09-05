SALEM, N.H. — Recently retired Salem police Capt. Michael Wagner and his attorney David Vicinanzo have filed a complaint in court objecting to how long they have waited — 49 days and counting — for Town Manager Chris Dillon to provide copies of public emails first requested July 16.
Court records show that Vicinanzo warned of Tuesday’s legal action when inquiring with Dillon several times, without success, about the pending request.
New Hampshire is one of only a handful of states with a constitutional provision that specifically protects the public’s right to access documents in a timely manner. Petitions for relief under the law are entitled to high-priority status on the court calendar.
Vicinanzo explained in the complaint that he wants copies of all email correspondence possessed by Dillon or the town of Salem about the New Hampshire Attorney General’s investigation of the Police Department or individual officers dated Dec. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2019.
That includes emails between Dillon and members of the Board of Selectmen, as well as Dillon and attorneys, investigators or other personnel at the Attorney General’s office.
Vicinanzo's specified timeframe is between the public release of a highly critical audit of the Police Department ordered by Dillon in 2018 and the announcement of four top-ranking Salem police officers being investigated by the Attorney General over a year later.
To date, Wagner and one other member of the department, Sgt. Michael Verrocchi, have been charged with a crime.
Wagner was arrested July 2 and charged with tax fraud related to profits he earned from selling firearms in 2012 and 2013, according to court documents.
His indictment alleges that in December 2012 and January 2013 he bought approximately 36 assault rifles from the Sig Sauer Academy in Epping and re-sold them for a profit of more than $33,000.
He is said to have used a 25% discount that Sig Sauer offered law enforcement officers, which increased his profit, and directed a subordinate police officer to buy an assault rifle for him after Sig Sauer stopped giving Wagner the discount.
Federal prosecutors assigned to the case say Wagner purposefully omitted profits from the gun sales in his 2013 tax return, and overstated his deductions in 2013 by falsely claiming more than $10,000 in reimbursed expenses for police equipment, ammunition and firearms.
The charging statute provides for a sentence of up to three years in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $100,000.
The Attorney General has refused to comment for 19 months on the status of investigations involving retired Deputy Chief Rob Morin and retired Chief Paul Donovan.
Since his client’s arrest, Vicinanzo has pointed to Dillon’s “political feud” with the Police Department as the reason why Wagner’s case was not “resolved as an ordinary administrative matter.”
But Dillon refutes that and told The Eagle-Tribune, “I would point out that it was his client’s alleged activities or conduct that led to his arrest. I understand Attorney Vicinanzo is doing his job, but don’t think minimizing the alleged activity as a result of a ‘political feud’ truly encapsulates the severity of his client's alleged actions.”
Vicinanzo has said Wagner is in end-stage kidney failure and in dire need of a transplant.
Complaint details
In the public records complaint, he requests that a judge order Dillon and the Town of Salem to hand over the requested emails within five days, pay a fine, and repay attorney’s fees to Wagner.
Vicinanzo mentions, “the court also should require Town Manager Dillon to ‘undergo appropriate remedial training’ at this expense given his role in causing Respondent (Town of Salem) to violate the Right-to-Know law.”
State law requires a response to public information requests within five business days, to provide what was requested, explain why more time is needed to complete the request, or explain why the request is denied.
A copy of Dillon’s initial response to Vicinanzo is attached to court documents.
Dated July 24 — six business days after the request was submitted — Dillon said he would “begin to compile the documents and information,” but the request was “extensive” and would require “up to three weeks.”
Vicinzano wrote in the complaint that he emailed Dillon two days before the three-week deadline to confirm he would be provided the records within the timeframe promised, but “Dillon did not respond.”
Three days after the deadline passed, Vicinanzo emailed Dillon again, and said he received a response the following day, according to the complaint.
“When Town Manager Dillon did respond, it was not to provide the records requested,” the attorney said. “It was instead an attempt to provide cover for Respondent’s failure to meet its own deadline in violation of the Right-to-Know law.”
Dillon’s emailed response appears in court documents.
“I do apologize for the delay in getting back to you. I also was looking into this matter as this request was sent to IT some time ago,” Dillon wrote.
Vicinanzo responded Aug. 19, saying “it appears the Town of Salem is not taking my Right-to-Know request seriously. That is a mistake.”
According to the complaint, Dillon had yet to respond to the second information request, nor had he provided any of the emails originally sought.
Selectmen Bob Bryant has similarly criticized Dillon’s “lack of communication skills."
“In talking with other town employees, I find that it takes six to seven says for Chris (Dillon) to answer an email, if it’s answered at all,” Bryant said. “Calls also go unreturned often.”
Selectwoman Lisa Withrow said, “These topics are not discussed with the board as a whole, therefore I don’t know what the situation is surrounding this issue.”
She added, “I believe we all know timely responses are important.”
Selectmen Michael Lyons, James Keller and Cathy Ann Stacey did not respond to requests for comment.