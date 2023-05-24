North Andover Public Schools students are helping reduce waste on the local level by composting food scraps and more in their cafeterias.
The North Andover Green Schools Program — an initiative that encourages composting during school lunch — is run by Joanna O’Connell, a North Andover resident who was inspired after seeing Andover Public Schools running a similar program.
“I visited the Andover schools and I was very inspired by it and I just thought it was a no-brainer, because there is a lot of food waste in schools,” O’Connell said.
The program which is funded by a grant from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection officially began in the 2019-20 school year in Thomson Elementary School, Atkinson Elementary School, Sargent Elementary School and North Andover Middle School.
The initiative then came to a halt once the COVID-19 pandemic hit due to health concerns, causing funding to be put on hold.
“Luckily, the MassDEP, the people that gave us the grant, were extremely flexible and said “Let’s just put the funding on hold for this year, and we’ll just carry it out next year, so it worked out really well,” O’Connell said.
So, the North Andover Green Schools program began again during the 2022-23 school year and expanded to all eight public schools in North Andover.
“I met with the Assistant Superintendent over the summer, and I just said ‘I really want to try to roll out the all eight schools this year’ and he was supportive, so we did it, so we rolled out kind of one at a time and we’re in all eight schools in the whole district now,” O’Connell said.
The program currently yields about 2,000 pounds of food waste and saves about 70 trash bags per week. The food waste is then taken by Bootstrap Compost or Black Earth Compost to local farms which can be difficult to find according to O’Connell.
“It’s hard because a lot of farms don’t want to take the food waste because there is sometimes contamination in there like a milk carton or aluminum foil. So, they have to go through all that too, so it’s kind of difficult but it is an up and coming thing,” she said.
Student participation in the program varies from school to school, but on the elementary level students volunteer to help their classmates differentiate what is compostable from what is not.
“They go get gloves, get their apron on if they want and they stand up by the bins and they help guide their friends on where to go,” O’Connell said.
O’Connell acknowledges that it is often more difficult to get students involved in middle and high school.
“Middle school has been a little harder, you know they’re growing into who they are and they don’t always want to follow the rules right, but they’re getting there, they need a little more guidance I feel like, and then the high school has been a little difficult,” she said.
Yet, as she looks to the future, O’Connell hopes that students will take on bigger roles within the program.
“A positive me sees this sticking around and really kind of being even more student led and maybe that high school and middle school becomes a little bit easier and maybe we get some kids that are coming from the elementary school having that passion.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.