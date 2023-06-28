METHUEN — Methuen School Board honored teacher Matthew Twomey as the educator of the year of the Comprehensive Grammar School Monday night.
Twomey is a seventh grade teacher and has been working in the Methuen district since 2006. He also serves as the boys and girls varsity volleyball coach and offers camps for middle and high school students.
“He has proved to be an outstanding educator focused on the growth and development of young adults while providing rigorous, high quality instruction,” said Katherine Prioetti, supervising principal. “Mr. Twomey has proven to be a gifted educator.”
As the seventh grade language arts teacher, Twomey has found the “sweet spot” in mentoring and supporting his students while also challenging them. His assessment data shows a high rate of progress in all categories, according to Prioetti.
“He meets learners where they are, then applies a high dose of encouragement and effective resources to nudge them forward,” Prioetti said.
Prioetti added that the students feel “heard, supported and celebrated,” while noting a few of Twomey’s previous pupils’ thoughts. They told her that Twomey is a teacher they could trust and that he is someone that supports students no matter where they are even for English as a Second Language learners. Prioetti noted the ways Twomey is able to help craft positive self-esteem in his students.
Beyond the classroom, Twomey coordinates events with community partners on behalf of the Comprehensive Grammar School. He also steps up to support his colleague, such as when a new curriculum was implemented throughout the school. Twomey videotaped himself presenting the material so that other teachers would be able to understand and would be adequately equipped to teach it themselves.
“This selfless and generous act demonstrates his professionalism, dedication to his craft and, some might say, bravery,” Prioetti said.
Twomey’s connection to the school goes beyond his teaching. He attended Methuen and married Dr. Lisa Golobski Twomey, who also went to the school and will be the new assistant superintendent. Twomey’s mother taught preschool in the Methuen district for more than 30 years, and now his sons attend the school.
“I am blessed every day to go to work not only with my two sons who get to come to school with me every single day and be in the same exact seats that I sat in,” Twomey said. “I am now teaching in the same classrooms that I took classes in. It means a lot to be back teaching at CGS, to be coaching at the high school where I played sports and to just be a part of the community as a whole.”
