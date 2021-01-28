LONDONDERRY – A concerned resident led police to a 28-year-old Manchester woman wanted on several warrants late Tuesday night, Londonderry police announced.
Investigators said they were called to Yellowstone Drive about 11:20 p.m. for a reported suspicious car on the side of the road.
The car, a gray Toyota SUV, was found near the intersection of Tenton Drive when officers said they approached and found a woman in the driver’s seat.
Police said they identified her as Shauna Gionet, 28, of Manchester. The car she was in had been reported stolen out of Manchester on Jan. 17.
“Officers learned that Gionet had a suspended license and registrations, three Electronic Bench Warrants, and an active arrest warrant out of Manchester, New Hampshire,” a police statement read.
Gionet, reportedly found with drug paraphernalia and several packets of Suboxone, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled drug, and driving after suspension, police said.
She was booked in Londonderry and released on $1,500 personal recognizance bail before being transferred to Manchester to face other charges.