LAWRENCE — A Sicilian orchestra is here to stoke this weekend’s Feast of the Three Saints milestone in musical cheer.
Not that the Common and Union Street festival needs help after 100 years.
But it’s fitting to have in its ranks 33 spirited instrumentalists and a tenor from the Trecastagni region in Sicily where Italian immigrants first brought the Saints’ tradition to Lawrence a century ago.
The Three Saints Sicilian (Tre Santi Siciliani) Orchestra’s four maestros, select conservatory students and celebrated tenor will add ooomph to the “Viva Saint Alfio” chant to be shouted untold times from Friday night to Sunday.
The musicians will be marching, singing and playing traditional feast, folk and even Italian film music.
They’ll need a breather after a full week’s playing and excursions, and marching and performing all three feast days.
They’ll be in Friday’s 6 p.m. opening march with the St. Alfio Band from City Hall’s steps to Common Street and the Holy Rosary Shrine.
They’ll be at Saturday night’s Torchlight Parade, ending in a circle at Newbury and Common streets, playing the Cantata, a hymn honoring the saints.
They’ll be on hand all Sunday.
At the 10 a.m. Mass at Holy Rosary Shrine, again, the orchestra will be playing the Cantata.
In the 3 p.m. Three Saints statues procession, marching and playing over the same route it has followed for a century from Union to Elm to Newbury to Garden to Jackson to Common streets.
Then for the “Moment of Glory” amid fireworks and falling confetti, striking up the Cantata for a third time, outside the St. Alfio Society Building at 20 Common St.
“From a cultural standpoint, it doesn’t get any more cultural than having an authentic Sicilian band and orchestra,” said Tony Palmisano, president of the St. Alfio Society, the feast organizers.
A symphonic marching band epitomizes feasts in Sicily, said Domenic Messina, who has arranged and accompanied the orchestra on their visit and attended 15 feasts in Sicily over the years.
The Sicilian fiestas have been held since the 1500s in early May in the towns below Sicily’s Mount Etna, an active volcano. It erupted with smoke and ash in late May and, a month ago, people gathered to watch a strange phenomena, smoke rings rising from a vent.
A good number of the orchestra members were releasing their own smoke last Thursday, huffing cigarettes after a 10-hour flight and arriving by van to the parking lot at St. Basil’s retreat in Methuen where they are staying.
Staying isn’t the right word. Launch point works better.
Since Thursday they have played at Tuscan Village in Salem, N.H., gone to Hampton Beach, where they tossed one of their players into the surf.
They went to Boston taking a river boat tour on the Charles, playing a short concert at Williams Hall at the New England Conservatory of Music, and walking around the Berklee College of Music campus.
On Sunday they marched and played for three hours at the 104th Feast of St. Anthony in Boston’s North End.
They got a break on Monday, eating Chinese food at a Haverhill restaurant. But Tuesday were back on the happy treadmill busing to New York City.
They screamed delight when they entered the city and saw the iconic big buildings, says Messina. He was with them and recounting their trip in a phone interview from the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards, at The Edge, a 1,100-foot observatory.
In the background, the group’s excitement reverberated, a stream of Italian and English exclamations and questions and answers.
On Sunday, in the North End, the musicians energized crowds at march stops — clubs and houses, said feast organizer Jason Aluia, who lives in and grew up in the North End.
They played classics including the Number 1 Reale Marche, the National Anthem of the Kingdom of Italy going back to 1861.
“We grew up hearing them, they knew the songs people wanted to hear,” Aluia said.
They also played the Reale Marche at Tuscan Village, an upbeat, bouncy march ideal for clarinets, trumpets and trombones.
When the orchestra arrived to St. Basil’s last Thursday, Giuseppe Borzi held up three fingers in an interview.
The trombone teacher, who plays in opera symphony orchestras, had been to Lawrence feasts in 1998, the 75th anniversary, and in 2000. This is his third.
Angelo Bonaccorso, a French horn player and professor, came to Lawrence as a musician when he was 15 on his first musical trip abroad.
He wants the younger musicians to experience the same excitement he felt on his trip.
Carmelo Caruso, a clarinetist, performs and teaches in Trecastagni. When he came to the Lawrence feast more than 20 years ago, he visited his grandmother’s house, where she was born in 1913, Giuseppa Barbagallo.
Through a translator, he said it was an emotional experience. He knew his grandmother, who returned to Italy and was cared for by her family after she got sick.
Lucio Pappalardo is the orchestra’s director and Salvator Bonnaffini, the tenor. He sings in large choirs and composes and arranges.
The band members are young people in their teens and early 20s, studying at conservatories in the Mount Etna region and who auditioned for the roles.
In an interview with the maestros, we asked them what’s an important thing about playing music, and, also, can they recognize Americans when they visit Italy?
The beautiful sound is most important, said Bonaccorso.
One of the professors said you can tell an American right away by the way they talk.
Nobody over here talks with their hands, he says.
Some Italian-Americans might disagree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.