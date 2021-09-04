BEVERLY — The Women's Fund of Essex County in collaboration with The Cabot will present “A Celebration of Women in Popular Music” Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. at Hale Farm, 39 Hale St., Beverly. Doors open at 5 p.m.
This special one-night-only benefit concert will feature critically acclaimed pop vocalist Jacyn Tremblay, locally renowned guitarist Scott Tarulli, and a leader in modern Latin jazz, pianist Zahili Gonzalez-Zamora. They will take the audience on a musical journey through the decades in an exploration of some of the very best female voices and songwriters.
This concert benefits the Women’s Fund, dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls throughout the 34 cities of Essex County.
Tickets, starting at $22, are available at www.thecabot.org/event/women-popmusic. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be at The Cabot in Beverly. For more information, visit www.thecabot.org.