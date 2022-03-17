Michelle Canning sometimes just shows her banjo students how to play a song, rather than spending all their time on technique.
"If you're going to pick up an instrument, you want to know how to play a song," she said. "I tend to hide their lessons in a song. That's what my teacher did for me."
Canning, who grew up in North Andover and started playing bluegrass banjo when she was eight, said "She'll be coming around the mountain" was the first tune that she learned.
"The songs got progressively harder," she said. "Then you take those techniques, when you have the song down pat, and the teacher turns around and says, 'How can you apply that technique somewhere else?'"
In a similar fashion, Canning has mixed pleasure with purpose for more than a decade by holding concerts that double as fundraisers for the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
The eleventh annual "A Night On the Edge," as the event is known, will be held virtually this year on Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m. and will feature the Michelle Canning Band along with a lineup of acts that play bluegrass and country music.
The show can be seen live at www.MichelleCanning.net. While "A Night On the Edge" is free, audiences of the concert to date have been moved to donate $45,000 through Canning's website to defeat Alzheimer's disease.
"It has been proven that music can help Alzheimer's patients in so many ways," Canning said. "When Alzheimer's patients listen to music, they come back a little bit. The same thing that helps them physically, we can use it to raise money. We can use music in so many ways to help them."
Canning founded the concert in memory of her grandfather, Ken Canning, Sr., who died of Alzheimer's when he was 82. But it was another grandfather, Norman Lareau, who initiated Canning's interest in music when he gave her a banjo that he kept in his closet but never learned to play.
Lareau introduced her to bluegrass through recordings of a Canadian band called The Bluegrass Diamonds. He also took her to see Southern Rail, a bluegrass band from Waltham, at St. Malachy Church in Burlington.
"I ended up becoming friends with them," she said. "They would bring me on stage with them at bluegrass festivals all around New England."
Canning has also written a new song about Alzheimer's, which she will debut at this year's concert, while images submitted by the audience of loved ones lost to Alzheimer's appear on a screen.
The new composition will replace an earlier song that she wrote about the disease, "It'll Take Him Away," which she played at all 10 of her previous concert fundraisers.
"It’ll be the same format, with the slideshow of people who have had Alzheimer’s, while I play the song," Canning said. "Just a different song."