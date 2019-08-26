LONDONDERRY — While on a summer recess from his work in Washington, D.C., U.S. Congressman Chris Pappas, a Democrat representing New Hampshire's 1st District, paid a visit Monday to Coca-Cola of Northern New England.
The production facility on Symmes Drive is one of the company's six production sites in New Hampshire.
Pappas took a tour of the bottling facility, met with employees and company officials, and also had an opportunity to "shadow" a worker in the distribution portion of the building. Pappas also took part in a town hall meeting with company associates, his seventh since taking office.
For Pappas, whose family has owned and operated the Puritan Backroom in Manchester since 1917, coming home to the Coca-Cola facility had special meaning.
"From the very beginning we were a Coke restaurant," Pappas said. "And we appreciated the business."
Being out and about during Congress' summer recess is an opportunity, Pappas said, to be in his district, meet people and hear their concerns or thoughts about what's going on in New Hampshire or in Washington.
Pappas told the company employees he wanted to serve his country, not with any higher political aspirations, but just as a way to represent the people back home in New Hampshire.
"Ultimately, this is about the state I grew up in," the Manchester native said. "And they are saving an apron for me back at the restaurant."
The congressman said he gets out as much as possible to speak to people and learn about their businesses, families and hopes.
Coca-Cola employees tossed a few questions dealing with healthcare, public transportation, and how to encourage more STEM-related career opportunities through schools and community colleges.
Right now, Pappas said he serves on two committees in Washington, one working on transportation and infrastructure, and the other focusing on veterans affairs.
Both committees are doing good work in bipartisan ways, but often people don't hear about the positives coming from the nation's capital, he said.
"You don't often hear about the good work being done," Pappas said. "We all see the division that exists. It's not unhealthy if we lose our sense of common purpose. We have to get back to the basics, listen to one another and figure out how to go forward."
When it comes to the state's transportation and infrastructure, Pappas said he would support more transit opportunities to get people from one area to another. He credited positive efforts in expanding rail service and also touted the Interstate 93 expansion project that may also offer a way to curtail traffic snarls heading south or north through the state.
The state also has a low, 2.5% unemployment rate and is ripe for training and educating students for those positions and trades where the most help is needed to fill jobs.
Pappas said New Hampshire has a "patchwork" way of funding education, often sending much of the cost down to individual communities, with some needing more support than others.
He said there is also concern that the state's work force is aging and nearing retirement. That is also cause for something to be done to attract younger workers to the state and help keep them here.
When asked what his top priority is as a U.S. congressman, Pappas said one thing topping the list is how to deal with the addiction epidemic, how to support those needing recovery services, and how the resources need to be there.
Pappas said the stories he hears as he travels around his district are things he will take back to Washington with him.
And it's up to both sides of the aisle to continue to work on the common good for the nation and the people they represent, he said.
"We've got to keep at it, it's not one team over another team," Pappas said. "We should all be on the same team."