Another new, drive-thru Dunkin' location opened on my drive from home to the newsroom in North Andover.
And on any given day, whether working or not, I am sure to pass dozens of places where one can stop for something to eat and drink.
Many older folks aren't this lucky. Some no longer drive for safety reasons. Others suffer from medical conditions that keep them homebound.
A little over a year ago, Emily Lampert signed up to help these elders. A retiree herself, she volunteered to be a Meals On Wheels driver for AgeSpan, a non-profit formerly known as Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore.
"I just didn't have a lot to do and thought I could be helpful," said Lampert, a retiree and animal lover who lives in Salisbury.
Lampert lost her own mother in recent years. She was 95. So checking in with her clients and delivering nutritious meals has bolstered her own spirits. Nothing will ever be the same without her mom "but it helps," she said.
The woman wishes to remain anonymous, but one of her clients offered praise for her recently when Lampert's efforts saved the woman's life.
The woman didn't answer the door or her phone when Lampert went to drop her meal one morning. Lampert immediately called her AgeSpan contact and the woman's brother was notified.
Inside the house, the woman was lying unconscious on the floor. She was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and underwent triple-bypass surgery. She was at the hospital for a week or two and then spent another week at a rehabilitation center.
"Our volunteer drivers not only deliver a meal but are trained to provide a daily wellness check. For some individuals, the driver may be the only person who sees them on a regular basis," said Susan Geier, an AgeSpan spokesperson.
While grateful for the positive outcome, Lampert said any of the other Meals On Wheels drivers would have done the same thing.
"They are kind and some are a little lonely," she said of those on her route.
Some say they are "so hungry" when she arrives. But Lampert realizes their hunger is for more than the food.
"They are so sweet. And I hug them," she said.
For more, information about AgeSpan and its services, visit www.AgeSpan.org or call (800) 892-0890.
*****
And now, an update on an important project — the restoration of the hand-painted mural in Lawrence.
The colorful mural decorated the Ladder 4 firehouse at 71 South Broadway for more than 20 years. It was taken down last summer so it could be repainted and restored after years of wear and tear in the elements.
Lt. Jimmy Flynn, a 35-year LFD veteran, is the unofficial gatekeeper of the mural.
He sent me a picture showing Alex Brien, an artist with the local group, Elevated Thought, beautifying the mural.
The re-invigorated version of the mural is scheduled to be unveiled at the upcoming 9-11 ceremony.
The mural measures 20-feet long by 8-feet high and memorializes the 343 firefighters who gave their lives at the World Trade Center in New York.
The Worcester Six – six firefighters from that city who were killed in a cold storage warehouse inferno on Dec. 3, 1999 – are also remembered on the mural. Killed were Worcester firefighters Paul Brotherton, Jeremiah Lucey, Joseph McGuirk, Timothy Jackson Sr., Thomas Spencer and James “Jay” Lyons.
During a touch-up in 2014, a Boston Fire Department patch was added to the mural in memory of Lt. Edward Walsh and Michael Kennedy, who were both killed in a March 26, 2014, basement fire on Beacon Street in Boston.
Donations are still needed for the mural's restoration. Flynn said he would also like to establish a perpetual fund dedicated to the mural's care.
Donations can be sent to: Lawrence Firefighters Union Local 146, P.O. Box 533, Lawrence, Mass., 01841
Please write “mural donation” in the memo of the check.
