ATKINSON — The Conservation commission will make presentation on why cutting trees improves wildlife habitats on Sunday, June 4, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.
This will be an educational walk through Atkinson’s Caroline Orr Town Forest led by Consulting Forester Charlie Moreno.
Participants should wear comfortable shoes and bring bug spray.
For more information, contact Paul Wainwright at conservation@atkinson-nh.gov or call 603-362-6589.
Head to East Kingston to learn about birds
EAST KINGSTON — Learn about birds with Kirk Elwell, an expert bird watcher, and East Kingston Conservation on Saturday, June 3, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at 10 Autumn Lane. Rain date is June 10.
No registration is required. Participants are asked to bring binoculars and water.
For more information, email ekconservation@gmail.com.
Miss Greater Derry seeks contestants
DERRY — The Miss Greater Derry Scholarship Program is accepting applications for the 36th annual competition, which is scheduled for Friday, June 23 at Gilbert H. Hood Middle School, 5 Hood Road.
The deadline to return a completed application is June 7.
The program will award more than $10,000 in scholarships to the Miss and Teen contestants.
Scholarships go directly to the student’s college, or students may use their award to purchase books and supplies. The new Miss Greater Derry will receive at least $5,000 from the fund.
Contestants must live, work full time or attend school full time within a 25-mile radius of Derry, or have graduated or attended Pinkerton Academy, or high school at Londonderry, Salem, or Windham or any charter school located within Derry or a contiguous town.
Candidates must also be a U.S. citizen. Applications are available by contacting Brenda Keith at bkeith@missnh.org.
Bike Night to benefit childhood cancer
KINGSTON — Saddle Up Saloon and Kingston Lions Club will hold their first Bike Night of the year on Tuesday, June 6, at 6 p.m. at Saddle Up Saloon, 92 Route 125.
The cost is a $5 donation to benefit Childhood Cancer Lifeline of New Hampshire.
Newton to hold senior fitness classes
NEWTON — The town will offer a summer program on Tuesdays in June from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the assembly hall in Newton Town Hall, 2 Town Hall Road.
The dates are June 6, 13, 20 and 27.
These classes are low impact and low cardio exercises that are designed to improve balance, flexibility, strength and stamina, some of which are performed seated in a chair.
The program is beginner-friendly and not just for seniors. Classes are one hour long.
There is no cost to participate and the equipment is provided. All are welcome as the class is not limited to Newton residents.
For more information, email recreation@newtonnh.net.
Fire and police departments hold blood drive
SALEM — The Salem Fire and Police Departments will sponsor a Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, June 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 37 Main St.
There are 54 spots s to fill for this drive. To register, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter SALEMCOMMUNITY to schedule an appointment.
Golf Scramble returns to Windham
WINDHAM —Farmsteads of New England will tee off for the15th annual Golf Scramble on Monday, June 12, at the Windham Country Club, 1 Country Club Road.
Farmsteads will be hosting an afternoon tournament with fun contests and prizes.
The nonprofit organization provides supportive day and residential services in a farm environment to adults with autism and other developmental disabilities. Al proceeds from the tournament will benefit the incredible individuals Farmsteads serves.
Registration opens at 12:30 p.m. with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. An awards dinner will follow the tournament beginning at 6 p.m.
The cost to participate in Golf Scramble is $150 and includes green fees, a golf cart, goodie bag and awards dinner. Sign up to play online.
For more information on the golf tournament, visit farmsteads-ne.org/events#GolfScramble.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.