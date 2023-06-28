HAVERHILL — Construction has begun on the 290-unit mixed-use multifamily development called “The Beck,” which is expected to open in the spring of 2025.
The five-story transit-oriented development with more than 6,000 square feet of retail space is being built along the Merrimack River, across from the Bradford Commuter Rail Station. The project will also include the construction of a new 1.4-acre public waterfront park to be named “First Nations Park” along with an amphitheater, playground, splashpad and a 1,700-foot-long riverwalk donated to the city.
A groundbreaking will be scheduled soon. The developer, the Procopio Companies, announced that foundations are being worked on and that steel erection is scheduled for late summer.
“Our goal with The Beck was to bring a hospitality-focused property to Haverhill, developing a transit-oriented property that provides all the benefits of a downtown location, waterfront views, and luxury amenities,” said Bryan Vitale, vice president of strategy & investments at the Procopio Companies. “These resident amenities will be coupled with retail and a public waterfront park for the broader community and city of Haverhill. As we continue with construction alongside our newest partners, we look forward to seeing this waterfront project take shape.”
Officials with Procopio said The Beck development aligns with Haverhill’s sustainability goals, as the design utilizes local, sustainable materials, energy-efficient systems, reduced water usage, and offers multi-modal transit opportunities. Several LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) accredited professionals are supporting the project, with the goal of a LEED Silver Certification.
A $1.95 million MassWorks grant the city was awarded will be used to implement roadway and traffic signal adjustments where South Elm Street and Laurel Avenue meet Railroad Avenue on the southern end of the Comeau Bridge, and provide additional safety measures for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. The work includes moving utilities underground along Railroad Avenue.
Andrew Herlihy, the city’s MassWorks Grants administrator, said changes needed to improve traffic flow at that intersection and to accommodate The Beck will begin this fall and will eventually include two new traffic lights on both sides of the railroad bridge.
“Due to inflation, we are going before the City Council to borrow additional money, although it may not be needed,” he said about the request to borrow $900,000. “We can’t sign a contract with a contractor without the monetary cushion we may need.”
At the same time the intersection of South Elm Street at the Comeau Bridge undergoes improvements, the MBTA will be replacing the 1908 railroad bridge crossing South Elm Street.
“The MBTA will soon be bidding their project to replace the train bridge,” Herlihy said. “This will happen towards the end of 2024 or beginning of 2025, before the Basiliere Bridge replacement project begins. We anticipate an increase in traffic over the Comeau Bridge so our goal is to have all the traffic improvements done by the spring of 2025, before work begins on the Basiliere Bridge.”
The Procopio Companies, based in Middleton, was founded in 1950 and has developed luxury single-family developments, multifamily apartments and condominiums, mixed-use, and commercial-industrial projects throughout New England. In 2017, The company was recognized for its tremendous growth and quality of product earning it the honor of being named the Massachusetts Family Business of the Year by Northeastern University. For more information, visit procopiocompanies.com.
