PELHAM — A man doing construction work in Pelham was critically injured when a wall fell on him. He was transported to Tufts Medical Center by Med Flight, according to police.
First responders were called to 39 Hinds Lane around 2:30 p.m. where they found workers digging to free a 62-year-old man crushed by a fallen wall when the crew was back-pouring fresh concrete, police said.
"With assistance of workers and Pelham police, crews were able to extricate the victim from the foundation hole," police said in a statement.
The man had to be decontaminated from the concrete before being transported to a hospital, police said. He suffered multiple critical injuries, police said.
A Boston Med Flight helicopter landed at Pelham Elementary School just after 3 p.m., Monday, and he was transported to Tufts Medical Center, police said.
The incident is being investigated by the Pelham Police Department, the Pelham Building Department and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.