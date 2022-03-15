LAWRENCE — In another step towards construction, officials will meet next week to sign the "long awaited contract" for the new $103.7 million Leahy School rebuilding project.
Mayor Brian DePena, city councilors, local legislators, teachers, parents and students will meet on Wednesday, March 23 at 11 a.m. for the signing of the contract for a new Leahy School to be built at 100 Erving Ave.
The city is using federal COVID-19 relief money combined with state school building assistance funds for the new school. As planned now, the project will have no impact on city tax bills.
“After decades of neglect and inaction, we can finally say: We will have a new and modern Leahy School without raising taxes. There’s no better business than investing in education — our education, for our social - economic growth, depends mainly on how our kids are educated,” DePena said.
Built in 1921, the Leahy School no longer meets the needs of 21st century education, DePena noted.
City councilors in mid-February approved using $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to build the new school.
The council's approval of the ARPA funds for the school project came after voters rejected a tax hike to build the new school at the November ballot box.
After taking office on Nov. 12, DePena unveiled a plan to build the school without raising taxes.
DePena’s plan calls for using $40 million in ARPA money combined with more than $60 million in state school building assistance money to build the new school.
Problems at the Leahy School, at 101 years old, include a leaky roof, massive space and storage issues and structural problems.
The new school, designed to be built at the current Leahy property, will have a rooftop playground, an indoor gymnasium, science and technology equipment and labs, art and music spaces like those currently available to students at the Wetherbee, Guilmette, Parthum and South Lawrence East schools.
The project seeks to alleviate crowding at the Leahy School and will also combine students from the Lawlor School and upper grades at the Leonard School.
The state is also providing funds for two other projects in Lawrence, including $49 million for a new police station and nearly half of the $132 million for the new Oliver Partnership School.
