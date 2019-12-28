NEWBURYPORT – A Byfield hunter who forfeited dozens of animal mounts and pelts, and lost his hunting license for a year as part of a plea deal last December, was back in District Court on Friday looking to get the items returned.
The man, Sean Pearson, 52, of 10 Fruit St., had also been fined $1,800 after pleading guilty last year to a handful of 65 charges against him. The charges ranged from deer tag violations to illegal possession of pelt and animals mounts. He also was charged with possessing, buying or selling endangered species and more deer than allowed by permit.
As part of his plea deal with Judge Peter Doyle, Pearson was placed on probation for a year and ordered to hand over almost all his pelts and mounts including bobcat, fishers and coyotes. Those pelts and mounts were turned over to the Massachusetts Environmental Police.
On Friday, Pearson stood before Judge James LaMothe asking that those pelts and mounts be returned.
“I’m not sure how to get them back,” Pearson said, adding that some of them were family heirlooms. “It means a great deal to me.”
Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte didn’t offer her opinion on the request but said the pelts and mounts were likely still in the hands of the Environmental Police. She said the police typically use surrendered pelts and mounts as “educational materials.”
LaMothe declined to hear Pearson’s motion, saying he was not going to overturn or change Doyle’s ruling and conditions of release. Instead, he suggested Pearson plead his case before Doyle on Dec. 31, the day his probation ends. Pearson agreed and said he’d return to court that day.
According to court documents, Environmental Police Officer Ryan Lennon received an anonymous letter in late 2018 calling Pearson a large-scale poacher who shoots more than a dozen deer a year using deer tags issued to cousins and friends.
The same tipster claimed Pearson employed a Maine taxidermist to mount some of his deer and a butcher off Route 101 in New Hampshire to butcher deer for venison, according to Lennon’s report.
When Lennon spoke to Pearson about the alleged violations in late December 2018, Pearson admitted he used a Sanford, Maine, taxidermist and a butcher shop in Chester, New Hampshire, located near Route 101.
Lennon then accused Pearson of underreporting the number of deer he killed and where he shot them, both violations of state law. Hunters are required to document kills with the state within 48 hours via a website. They are also required to document where they killed deer and what kind of weapons they used.
Pearson also was charged with setting up permanent tree stands on Essex County Greenbelt property off Orchard Street in Newbury.
Based on that interview with Pearson, Lennon obtained a warrant to search his property. Inside a garage, Lennon and others found bobcat, fisher, otter, coyote, red and gray fox pelts, and deer mounts.
Pearson didn’t have a trapper’s license as required by state law and didn’t have other required paperwork related to the pelts and mounts, according to Lennon.
After additional questioning, Pearson admitted to several violations and confessed to illegally using other people’s hunting tags, hunting on Essex County Greenbelt property, falsely reporting deer harvesting, posing as other hunters, and illegally salvaging a fisher cat, Lennon said in his report.