AMESBURY – A convicted sex offender will be back in Newburyport District Court next month hoping a judge grants his motion for a new trial.
Jack Stackhouse, 53, formerly of Seabrook, pleaded guilty in April 2018 to two counts of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14, and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail followed by five years probation.
He was given credit for 281 days already served and released from jail on July 19, 2019. Upon his release, Stackhouse was required to register as a sex offender with the state Sex Offender Registry Board, wear a GPS monitoring device, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, abide by all restraining orders and stay away and have no contact with his victim.
By July 25, however, Stackhouse had failed to check in with his probation officer and had yet to register as a sex offender with Haverhill police. It is unclear why he was ordered to register with Haverhill police.
Stackhouse was subsequently arrested and charged with failing to register as a sex offender. He pleaded guilty to the charge in late August and sentenced to nine months in jail.
However, Stackhouse is now seeking to overturn his conviction, arguing that his attorney failed to represent him properly during a bench trial. Stackhouse's motion for a new trial was expected to be heard on Monday in District Court but because of a transportation issue, Stackhouse was not brought to the courthouse. That prompted his new attorney to ask for a Jan. 23 date so Stackhouse can be present for the motion.
Judge Peter Doyle, who presided over the bench trial, agreed to the new date.
According to a police report, on May 20, 2017, Amesbury police first became aware of the assault, which took place inside a Perkins Street apartment. A friend of the victim came to police and said that she was acting out of sorts and exhibiting out-of-character behavior.
Days later, police eventually spoke to the young victim, who told officers Stackhouse got into bed with her and began touching her inappropriately above her clothing. He also tried touching her underneath her clothing but she was able to pull away in time, the report reads.