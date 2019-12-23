SALEM, N.H. — 'Twas the day before winter break, when all through the kitchen, students were stirring and chopping with lots of precision.
The cheery elves were prepping hundreds of meals with care, because neighbors were in need and there was holiday spirit in the air.
"Just knowing you are helping people it makes (the work) better," said Brianna Fay, a junior in Salem High's culinary program.
Brianna was one of the students in Salem High School's culinary Career and Technology Education program prepping the 630 meals for families in need Friday morning.
The program has helped to distribute thousands of meals over the past five years around the holidays, said Kaci Ahern, Salem's culinary arts assistant instructor.
Meals that are to be distributed were distributed to Meals on Wheels, Lawrence Boys & Girls Club, Bread of Life Food Pantry, Greater Salem Care Givers and End 68 Hours of Hunger, which is a group that gives meals to children who might not have a meal during the 68-hours between school lunches on Friday and breakfast on Monday, Ahern said.
The community stepped up to help the program pay for all the meals — the Salem Farmers Market donated 200 pounds of potatoes and 175 pounds of carrots, the Salem Lions Club donated $500, and a GoFundMe campaign raised $990 for the program, Ahern said. Money raised over what is needed for the meals will be donated to Salem's End 68 Hours of Hunger, Ahern said.
The holiday meals give students a little extra challenge to cook in large batches, and it gives students an opportunity to use their skills for volunteer work, Ahern said.
"Knowing you have a passion for something like this makes it a benefit for you and the people" you are helping, Brianna said.
While slicing the ham, Windham High junior Megan Curran said that it was nice helping people out, but slicing so much ham was getting tiring.
Families will be feasting on ham covered in a raisin sauce, mashed potatoes and glazed carrots, Ahern said.
To donate to the high school's meal prep and End 68 Hours of Hunger visit gofundme.com/f/t2ymsb-holiday-helpings.