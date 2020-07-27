Cooling centers for people trying to beat the heat are opening in Haverhill and Methuen for the early part of the week, according to city officials.
In Andover, North Andover and Lawrence, meanwhile, concerns about the spread of COVID-19 have prompted those communities not to open cooling centers but to conduct phone check-ins with the senior population.
Mayor Neil Perry said people who may not have air conditioning in their homes should go to the main entrance of Methuen High School. The shelter opened Monday at 3 p.m. and will remain open at least until Tuesday afternoon. The high school is located at 1 Ranger Road.
The center is staffed by school employees, a nurse and police and fire officials.
Entry into the cooling center requires a COVID-19 screening, which will be conducted by a nurse.
Anyone using the center should observe social distancing by keeping six feet apart at all times or using face masks.
In Haverhill, the Citizens Center at 10 Welcome St. was open as a cooling center Monday until 4 p.m. and will be open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call the center at 978-374-2388 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The city will provide rides to anyone who needs one. After 4 p.m., call police at 978-373-1212 and police will contact the Citizens Center.
Human Resources Director Vincent Ouellette said there is a limit to how many people will be allowed in the building to ensure social distancing is maintained. Masks will be required or will be supplied.
Ouellette said the heat wave may last until Wednesday, followed by a return to more seasonable temperatures in the low 80s.
He advises people to take precautions such as staying hydrated and drinking plenty of cooling liquids (not alcohol or caffeine which tend to dehydrate).
If you must conduct activities outdoors, do them in the morning or evening and have cold water or snacks such as frozen pops to keep your core temperature down.
The city set up water cannons at the Consentino School and at Riverside Park and they are operating from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Smaller sprinklers will likely be set up at Cashman's Field, Wysocki Park and at the 12th Avenue playground on Tuesday.
The beach at Plug Pond is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., while the water park at Swasey Field is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with staff on duty until 7 p.m.
In Lawrence, where the temperature is hovering around 95 degrees, Mayor Dan Rivera said senior center staff are making outreach calls to local residents, providing cold water at food pantries and COVID-19 testing sites.
He said that because Lawrence has such a high rate of COVID-19 infections, he didn't think it would be a good idea to bring seniors in close proximity to one another.
"We could not open a congregate cooling center like we would normally do," he said, adding that Lawrence is third in the state in per capita cases and the elderly are most vulnerable to getting the disease.
Andover has likewise decided not to open a cooling center but city staff is reaching out to the town's senior population, according to Town Manager Andrew Flanagan.
North Andover has also decided not to open a cooling center, for fear of further spreading COVID-19.
According to the website Weather Underground, the real feel temperature in Lawrence was 102 degrees around 4 p.m.
In Methuen, with humidity around 40% and the temperature around 95 degrees, it feels like 101 degrees, according to the website, which is owned by the Weather Channel and is considered a premier provider of accurate weather information.
Andover is roughly the same, although the real feel temperature is 100 degrees.
Southern New Hampshire fire departments urge residents to reach out if they need support during these hot times.
In Derry, fire Chief Michael Gagnon said there is no official cooling station location set up but residents needing assistance can find information.
"We have not opened a cooling station in Derry as of now," Gagnon said. "We will continue to evaluate over the next few days."
He referred people to the Red Cross information at redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/news/2018/be-safe-as-the-temperatures-soar.html.
In Windham, fire officials also ask residents needing information and support to reach out to the fire department.
"They can reach out if needed," said Windham Assistant Chief Steve Brady, who added that all COVID-19 restrictions and safety measures would be kept in place for anyone needing support.