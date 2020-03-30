LONDONDERRY — The Bishop John Neumann Knights of Columbus Council # 6949 of Saint Jude Parish will hold an emergency American Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, April 3, from 1 to 6 p.m. in the Londonderry Lions Hall, 256 Mammoth Road.
There is a tremendous demand for blood products at this time, especially with many drives cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis. If you are healthy and over the age of 17, please consider donating. Donors must make an appointment at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767. No walk-ins will be allowed. For more information, contact Bill Schkenelberg at 603-275-0743 or 9999blvd@gmail.com.
Fiorentini suspends downtown parking fees
HAVERHILL — Drivers are getting a reprieve from parking fees in downtown Haverhill.
Mayor James Fiorentini issued an emergency order on Monday temporarily suspending enforcement of the downtown paid parking program until the coronavirus crisis is over. The suspension applies to downtown streets and city lots and will remain in place until further notice.
The city will be placing electronic messages on each of the approximately 30 parking meters in the central business district area. The messages are expected to be in place by April 1.
The city will also stop selling annual and monthly permits for public parking lots.
Parking enforcement in the downtown will be concentrated on enforcing two-hour parking limits and public safety violations such as parking too close to fire hydrants and blocking crosswalks.
Town cancels Household Hazardous Waste Day
PLAISTOW — The town's Household Hazardous Waste Day scheduled for April 25 has been cancelled due to restrictions regarding the COVID-19 virus. More information about a possible new date will be published when available. Visit online at plaistow.com.
ECCF invests in local artists
The Essex County Community Foundation, which has long supported arts and culture through its Creative County Initiative, is responding to the severe challenges artists and cultural nonprofits are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first in what the foundation expects will be a series of solutions for the creative community focuses on direct support for our region’s artists. And you can help.
Give to ECCF’s new Essex County Artist Fund. Seeded by ECCF and administered by Rocky Neck Art Colony Inc., the fund will provide grants of $400 to support Essex County artists experiencing financial losses due to the crisis. In addition to providing financial support, ECCF will elevate the visibility of these artists by featuring their art online.
"The majority of Essex County’s individual creative talents are freelancers without a safety net and they are facing unprecedented challenges right now," said Karen Ristuben, ECCF’s Creative County Initiative program director. "And social distancing, while necessary for combating the virus, has forced cultural nonprofits to shut their doors and cut staffing to the bone."
The Essex County Artist Fund is the first effort in ECCF’s response for the area's arts and culture community. For updates to the foundation’s COVID-19 response, and to donate to the fund, please visit eccf.org/creative-county.
Since 1998, ECCF and its family of more than 230 charitable funds have granted $85 million to nonprofits, schools and students in Essex County and beyond. Its ultimate goal is to have 34 thriving cities and towns in Essex County and to improve the quality of life for the region’s nearly 800,000 residents. Learn more at eccf.org.
Massachusetts Bar Exam postponed
BOSTON — The Supreme Judicial Court and the Board of Bar Examiners announced that, due to the ongoing public health emergency arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Massachusetts bar examination will not be administered on July 28 and July 29 as previously scheduled. The bar exam has been postponed until fall, on dates to be determined.
The Board of Bar Examiners, in consultation with the Supreme Judicial Court, will continue to closely monitor public health and safety guidelines, including prohibitions against large gatherings, related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the event that limitations on large gatherings continue to interfere with a fall administration of the Massachusetts bar examination, alternative means for testing of applicants for Massachusetts bar admission will be devised and announced.
The Massachusetts Board of Bar Examiners (BBE) is established by Massachusetts General Law to evaluate the qualifications of persons seeking admission to the bar of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.