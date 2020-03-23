CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs just launched a one-stop resource for businesses needs during this difficult time and it will be updated regularly. To access the information, visit online at nheconomy.com/covid19.
Gov. Chris Sununu requested a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration to speed the delivery and access of federal low interest loan products to New Hampshire businesses. On March 18, New Hampshire received a statewide declaration of disaster from the SBA, which means that business in all counties within New Hampshire are eligible for the loan program. More information is available on the web portal (above).
"This situation is unlike anything we have seen before," said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of Business and Economic Affiars. "On the upside, we go into this downturn with many strong economic fundamentals. Our goal is to do whatever we can to reduce the financial burden facing businesses across this state in hopes that when we come out the other side of COVID-19, we do so in as strong of a position as possible."
Hannafords dedicates shopping hours for high-risk customers
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford Supermarkets announced that effective March 24, all of its stores will offer dedicated shopping hours for people age 60 and older, as well as those with compromised immune systems. Stores will open early from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday through Thursday to service this vulnerable population and allow a less crowded shopping environment, which enables better social distancing.
In addition, Hannaford is shortening its general store-operating hours in order to provide for additional time to clean, stock shelves and give associates additional time to rest. The new daily hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Although associates will not be requesting ID for entry, Hannaford urges the community to respect the intention for the early opening.
Hannaford Supermarkets, based in Scarborough, Maine, operates 182 stores in the northeast. Stores are located in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Hannaford employs more than 26,000 associates. Visit online at Hannaford.com.
SBA offers disaster assistance to business community
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved New Hampshire’s application for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), which will help small businesses overcome loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the SBA, the loans offer up to $2 million in assistance for small businesses and may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can't be paid because of the disaster's impact.
New Hampshire small businesses can now access and apply for Economic Impact Disaster Loans by calling 1-800-659-2955 or by visiting sba.gov/funding-programs/loans.
In addition, the SBA and its resource partners: Workshops will be available to answer questions and to help small businesses with the loan application process. The deadline to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan is Dec. 18.
Pelham Town Hall closed
PELHAM — Town Hall is closed to the public as of Friday, March 20, and until further notice.
Town Hall is still staffing its offices and will continue to operate through electronic services, as most interactions and transactions for residents can be done online or arranged via phone, or by email. For those transactions that cannot be handled remotely, residents may call ahead to one of our offices where someone will be able to assist you either “curb side” or by appointment with the appropriate Town personnel to complete your transaction.
The March 31 Board of Selectmen meeting is still scheduled at this time and will start at 6:30 p.m. All remaining Town board and committee meetings are under review and additional information will be forthcoming about meetings in April and beyond.
For the latest status of town services, visit online at pelhamweb.com.
If you have non-emergency COVID-19 related questions, please call 2-1-1 (a state hotline manned 24/7 specifically for such questions) or online at www.211nh.org.
Boys & Girls club postpones fundraisers
SALEM, N.H. — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem has postponed its Spring Charity Auction scheduled for April 4. New dates for the auction and the Ganley luncheon, which was also postponed, have yet to be determined.
COVID-19 hotline
CONCORD, N.H. — The State of New Hampshire has set up a 24/7 hotline for questions or concerns regarding COVID-19. Visit online at 211nh.org or call 2-1-1.
Pelham library curbside service
PELHAM —The Pelham library is closed to the public until April 3, however, staff are continuing to make library materials available.
Pickup is available Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but is weather dependent. Request items from the online catalog and the librarians will make them available to you. For more information, visit pelhampubliclibrary.org.
Food and personal care collection is Wednesday
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley YMCA will hold a second food and personal care item drive to ensure the shelves are stocked for those facing food insecurity at this time. Donations will be accepted Wednesday, March 25, at the Andover/North Andover YMCA from 4 to 6:30 p.m. In an effort to maintain social distancing, people bringing donations can drive up to the side entrance of the Y (on the child care side), where volunteers will take the donations so people won’t have to get out of their cars.
The food pantry is in need of cereal, pasta, SpaghettiO’s, oatmeal, coffee/tea, canned chicken and tuna, fruit cups, granola bars, chicken noodle soup (no tomato or cream of… ), beans, boxed meals ramen noodles, and 100% juice. The pantry also needs shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, disposable diapers, baby wipes and feminine care products.
Donations will be taken to the food pantry at the Lawrence Y to be distributed on March 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. Volunteers will take orders and bring the food out to those in need so that people won’t need to enter the Y.
For more information, visit mvymca.org/pantry.