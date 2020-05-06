LAWRENCE — Fifty employees in the city's Department of Public Works were recently treated to a free meal from Culpeppers Pub & Grill.
The Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation and Vistaprint partnered with Culpeppers Pub & Grill, whose owners Jimmy and Tiffany Tringale are Celtics season ticket-holders, to provided free meals to DPW workers as part of the Food for Heroes campaign.
This marks the third segment of the nine-week program aimed at supporting local restaurants while also providing meals to a range of front-line workers and those most heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic throughout New England.
HAVERHILL — The public library now has books outside the building to grab and take with you. All items are in boxes next to the main entrance and are yours to keep. These books do not need to be returned. Please take one only.
Each box is labeled by genre (mystery, non-fiction, fantasy, romance). All items are new and were carefully handled by gloved/masked staff.
The adult boxes are out now, while children and young adult books will be available shortly. Please do not open the boxes as they are sealed for your safety. Just grab a genre you like and go. The library's Board of Trustees approved this service.
New veterans bill announced
BOSTON — State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, has filed legislation aimed at providing financial relief to veterans affected by the coronavirus.
The act provides emergency, one-time grants to Massachusetts veterans suffering demonstrable financial loss due to COVID-19.
“This is a bill that will not only provide our veterans with much needed emergency aid but also start a long overdue conversation about how our veterans are currently accessing benefits and how we can make this system more efficient and effective in its service to those who served us,” said DiZoglio. “Let’s support the brave men and women who have served to keep us free by passing this important legislation.”
Under chapter 115 of the Massachusetts General Laws, which covers veterans’ benefits, the Department of Veterans’ Services (DVS), in partnership with local Veterans’ Service Officers, administers a program of financial assistance for food, housing, fuel, clothing and medical care for veterans and their dependents with limited income and assets. This legislation supplements that aid as COVID-19 has created financial distress for Massachusetts veterans well beyond the scope of chapter 115.
"Veterans have proven particularly vulnerable in this crisis,” said Haverhill resident and Vietnam veteran Ralph Basiliere, who originally contacted DiZoglio about the issue and pointed to a similar proposal that already passed in Minnesota. “Efforts to aid them are desperately needed."
Crescent Yacht Club food drive a success
HAVERHILL — The recent food drive hosted by the Crescent Yacht Club in Bradford yielded three, pickup trucks filled with donated items which were all delivered to the Sacred Hearts food pantry. Donors also provided $390 in grocery store gift cards and more than $500 in cash, all of which went to the food pantry, which has experienced unprecedented demand for food during this coronavirus pandemic.
"As always, CYC members heard the need for help and volunteers stepped forward," said CYC member Luanne Little. "Working together as a team is how things get done."