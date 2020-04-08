Courtesy photo. Sal Lupoli, CEO and founder of the Lupoli Companies, last week delivered 200 pizzas to the staff of Lawrence General Hospital. Lupoli showed up at the hospital Thursday, April 2, with a donation to the medical workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. The entrepreneur behind Sal’s Pizza, Salvatore’s Restaurant and a commercial and residential development enterprise, has also created a #pizzawithapurpose campaign of lowered prices and an expanded menu meant to keep workers at Sal's Pizza employed during the coronavirus emergency.