HAVERHILL — Students from Northern Essex Community College have found an innovative way to raise money for those affected by COVID-19.
A previously planned public speaking and fundraising event, called Speechapalooza, will now be held on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube from April 29 through May 1, to recognize speeches from NECC community members and spread awareness of the college's COVID-19 Emergency Fund.
Speechapalooza features the best student speakers at NECC, sharing topics they are passionate about. This will be the event's sixth consecutive year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, students of NECC's Principles of Public Relations class, which is running the event, decided to take the event online to bring people together virtually. These student producers will present and host the event as well as accept donations for NECC’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund.
The fund provides laptop and/or internet access, tuition assistance and stipends for students dealing with food insecurity and trying to learn remotely. It also fills other needs connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Student speeches are being submitted both directly by students and by public speaking professors who nominate students from the classes they teach.
NECC community members can send their speeches and general inquiries to speechapalooza@gmail.com by April 24. The committee recommends that students submit video recordings of themselves using whatever format they are most comfortable with. Submissions may or may not include a slideshow presentation.
Food and essential items drive is May 2
KINGSTON — The Kingston Veterans Club will host a non-perishable food and essential item drive on May 2 from 8 to 11 a.m.
Tables will be set up in the club parking lot at 36 Church St.
This drive is intended to help and support community members in need. To donate, please follow these instructions:
All items must be factory sealed with a good expiration date. Drop of times are from 8 and 11 a.m.
Needed items include toilet paper, paper towels, proteins such as canned tuna and beans, canned spaghetti or ravioli, boxed pasta, coffee, tea, sugar and/or artificial sweeteners, as well as disposable diapers.
Any other items you may suspect people in need might be doing without during this difficult time will also be accepted.
People in need can come by and pick up items between 1 and 3 p.m.
Help provide food to seniors and the disabled
HAVERHILL — The city of Haverhill and the mayor's office is deeply concerned about the ability of Haverhill's vulnerable seniors and disabled residents to receive food and regular meals during the ongoing and extraordinary Coronavirus crisis.
The city is asking for donations in the amount of $25, $50, $75 or $100. The money will be used to purchase food at local grocery stores for seniors and/or disabled residents experiencing financial hardship and/or unable to get to the grocery store on their own.
To donate, visit online at tinyurl.com/ycqmywo8. For more information, contact Vincent Ouellette at 978-374-2388, ext 3928.
Connecting essential workers with early educators
BOSTON — Care.com announced that it has partnered with the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) to help address the growing need for childcare solutions among essential workers across the Commonwealth during the coronavirus pandemic.
The partnership will match the demand for care among essential working families with the supply of early educators across the state now unemployed due to this health crisis.
Care.com is providing free 90-day premium memberships to both groups of eligible families and early educators. Essential workers are those working for businesses and organizations classified by the state as COVID-19 Essential Services.
Effective immediately, essential workers and unemployed early educators can enroll at mass.care.com to create job posts and job profiles, respectively, and connect.
Enrolling early educators will need to provide information which EEC will use to confirm their eligibility.
While childcare services are not typically free of charge, the Massachusetts portal also enables early educators to waive their fees and volunteer as caregivers, should they be able to do so, providing additional support to essential workers.
Convenience store owners donate food
STOUGHTON — Homeless shelters, community groups, hospitals, first responders and nonprofits across Massachusetts will receive hundreds of bags of food, snacks and beverages, courtesy of convenience store owners pitching in to help communities during the coronavirus pandemic.
The gift bags contain snacks, energy bars, drinks and other items, many of which were slated to be handed out at NECSEMA’s annual trade show, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was made by store operators to pack the items into gift bags to be distributed to charitable organizations, first responders and medical facilities around the state. In all, 210 bags are being distributed this week.
Locally, Energy North Group/Haffner’s, which operates 48 locations in New England, is donating bags to Bread and Roses in Lawrence and Emmaus Inc. in Haverhill.
"We are truly all in this together," said Jonathan Shaer, director of the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association. "During this difficult time, convenience stores are essential services where people can buy food, fuel, drinks and other items, while maintaining safe social distancing guidelines. Our hardworking employees are doing their part to keep stores safe, stocked and open, and these bags are a small contribution to help the communities we serve that are in need during this crisis.”
For more information on the gift bag donations, contact Dave Wedge at davidmwedge@gmail.com or 617-799-0537.