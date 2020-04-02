HAVERHILL — Pentucket Bank commercial lenders planned to be at their work desks starting at midnight on Thursday and into Friday morning to process loan applications for local businesses interested in federal stimulus money through the Paycheck Protection Program.
Bank officials said that because the program is first-come, first-served and there is a limited amount of stimulus money available, they have been gathering information this week from local businesses in anticipation of processing those loan applications starting at midnight.
With this unprecedented effort, Pentucket Bank should be ready to provide money to businesses as soon as possible, a spokeswoman for Pentucket Bank said.
Greater Salem Chamber offers informational webinars
SALEM, N.H. — The Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce is providing informational webinars to help member businesses succeed during this difficult time. The chamber is also working to coordinate and offer webinars put on by other chambers throughout the state, through the New Hampshire Association of Chamber Executives (NHACCE). For details, visit gschamber.com.
The chamber welcomes your feedback and suggestions as to how it can help area businesses navigate the dynamic landscape.
If you would like to work with the chamber to provide a webinar to the business community, please Donna Morris at donna@gschamber.com.
Chamber encourages gift card purchases
SALEM, N.H. — The Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce is joining chambers across the country to support local businesses in the region with "The Great American Gift Card Purchase."
On Friday, the chamber is encouraging everyone to purchase at least one gift card from a local small business to be used after we get through this pandemic. Gift cards create instant cash for a business, so purchase now and use later. Many businesses will offer gift cards online or by calling in, to maintain social distancing. For a list of chamber members, visit gschamber.com/list.
Salem continues town business, sets Zoom meetings
SALEM, N.H. — To help keep employees and the public safe, Town Hall is closed to the public. There is a box for residents to drop mail off at that is checked multiple times a day and many services are accessible online, Town Manager Chris Dillon explained. Town employees continue doing their work, just using the phone more, he said. There is a specific page on the website that details how people can conduct transactions they would typically walk into Town Hall for, Dillon added.
Town boards and committees will resume conducting business by remote meetings, he added. The Board of Selectmen are the first group set to hold a meeting using the online video conferencing application called Zoom on Monday. A link to the meeting and a number to call in with questions will be available on the town's website with the agenda. The meeting will also be shown live on the government access channel and streamed to its website.
Pelham closes town playgrounds, other recreational facilities
PELHAM — The Board of Selectmen recently voted to close all town playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, the Lyons Park skate park and the Muldoon Park disc golf course out of an abundance of caution and due to social distancing concerns. This closure becomes effective Friday at 11:59 p.m.
The following locations will be closed until further notice: Lyons Park skate park, basketball courts and playground, Muldoon Park disc golf course and playground, Pelham Veterans Memorial Park basketball courts and playground and the Raymond Park playground.
The goal is to protect public health by reducing possible community transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
Any questions regarding this issue can be directed to Town Administrator Brian McCarthy at 603-508-3074.
Methuen Cares Center opens
METHUEN — In response to the coronavirus health crisis, Mayor Neil Perry has set up the Methuen Cares Center, now open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Loop (in the prior Avenue location) to centralize the collection of donations for people in need and for those on the front lines of the crisis.
The Methuen Cares Center will also be making calls to residents to check in and see if they need help.
The Methuen Cares Center is now accepting donations of paper goods, shelf-stable foods and drinks, school supplies, masks/gloves (PPE), hand sanitizer, household bleach, cleaning solutions with at least 70% alcohol and common, antiviral household disinfectants. Donations of PPE, sanitizer and cleaning supplies will be offered to the city’s first responders including police, fire/EMT, DPW, and local medical personnel as needed.
All other items will go to Methuen residents in need.
Drop offs are "curbside only." Nobody other than scheduled volunteers may enter the center. Anyone dropping off can alert volunteers by calling or texting 978-609-1866 or simply knocking and leaving the bags. Volunteers will check for drop offs if they hear a knock.
Motor vehicle registration deadlines extended
BOSTON — The Registry of Motor Vehicles announced that effective April 1, all of the passenger plate registrations that have expired in March or will be expiring in April have been extended for 60 days. Registrations that expired in March have been extended until May 31 and registrations that expire in April have been extended until June 30.
Registration renewals can continue to be performed online at Mass.Gov/RMV during this time. Customers seeking to do so in-person will not be able to make an appointment and should delay their visit to a Service Center at this time.