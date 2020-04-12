HAVERHILL — Pentucket Bank announced the second round of "phase one" donations as part of its strategy to increase charitable giving by 20% this year, over the $400,000 that the bank donated last year.
On April 3, the bank notified the following organizations that they will be receiving $2,500 in unrestricted funds: the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem and Family Services of the Merrimack Valley.
As previously announced, the bank is committed to placing these meaningful funds in the hands of several agencies that are continuing to provide critical services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. What they are calling "phase one" of the bank’s giving strategy includes 10 local organizations and a total of $25,000; $2,500 for each of the 10. The first four recipients of the donations were: Sarah’s Place Adult Day Health; Isaiah 58 New Hampshire; Home Health Foundation and Emmaus Inc.
For more information on the ways in which Pentucket Bank is responding to customers and community amid the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit PentucketBank.com/COVID-19.
Census update
BOSTON — Households that have not already responded to the 2020 United States Census online may expect to receive a reminder letter accompanied by a paper questionnaire within the next week, Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin announced on Wednesday.
According to the most recent numbers provided by the Census Bureau, 47.1% of Massachusetts households have sent back a census form, which is just above the national response rate of 45.7%.
Massachusetts currently ranks 13th in the nation in online responses, with 44.8% of households submitting their form at my2020census.gov.
Galvin’s office has confirmed with the U.S. Census Bureau that paper questionnaires will be mailed out from April 8 to 16 to those households which have not already responded.
“Remember, if you don’t respond to your census, either online, by mail, or over the phone, a census taker will need to come to your home to collect the information,” Galvin added. “Every person who responds to the census now is helping reduce the need for those census workers to go door-to-door, at a time when that is really something we would all like to avoid.”
Residents who do not receive mail at their homes will be receiving paper forms later, once hand-delivery of those forms, which is currently suspended, has been resumed by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Fabrizia Spirits donates 7,000 bottles of hand sanitizer
SALEM, N.H. — Fabrizia Spirits has donated more than 7,000 bottles of lemon-scented hand sanitizer over the past two weeks to hospitals and first responders in New England and New York.
While Fabrizia Spirits is best known for producing limoncello and ready-to-drink cocktails, the company shifted gears in March to produce hand sanitizer to meet the growing demand as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fabrizia Spirits has donated hand sanitizer to more than 80 hospitals, fire departments, police departments and other health care facilities.
The company's initial intention was to donate the first 3,000 bottles to first responders and hospitals, but given the rising demand, it now plans to donate 15,000 bottles within the month.
Fabrizia Spirits most recently donated 600 bottles of its hand sanitizer to the New York City Police Department. In New England, Fabrizia Spirits has donated 108 bottles to Dartmouth-Hitchcock, 192 bottles to Boston Medical Center, nearly 100 bottles to Boston Children’s Hospital and nearly 2,000 bottles to more than 25 local police and fire departments.
If in need, please email info@fabriziaspirits.com to request bottles of hand sanitizer. For more information, visit online at fabriziaspirits.com.
Boat registrations and renewals
GILFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol Unit is reminding the boating public that boat registration renewals and annual mooring permits are still being processed at Marine Patrol Headquarters, 31 Dock Road in Gilford. Effective April 8, transactions requiring counter service will be available by appointment only.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marine Patrol is now requiring persons who need to conduct a business transaction directly with its staff to call 603-227-2102 and schedule an appointment. In addition, all boat and mooring registrations and renewals will remain available through the mail or the use of a drop box located at the main entrance to the Marine Patrol Headquarters, 31 Dock Road, Gilford, NH 03249.
Instructions for the use of the drop box are available online at marinepatrol.nh.gov and at the drop box location. Marine Patrol staff will be contacting you by phone while processing your transaction. Renewal decals and permits will be mailed to the address provided by the customer.
Hospital offers telehealth services
NASHUA, N.H. — St. Joseph Hospital, a member of Covenant Health, announced its primary care and specialty practices are now offering new and established patients telehealth services. Virtual visits are vital during the COVID-19 crisis to ensure the safety of patients and providers.
"Social distancing is one thing we can all do to reduce the spread. Therefore, we’ve moved rapidly to reduce the number of patients being seen in person in our practices by launching telehealth services," said David Koffman, M.D., chief medical informatics officer for Covenant Health.
Telehealth is a safe and easy way for patients to stay connected with their doctor and be evaluated for mild and most moderate illnesses, including concerns about COVID-19. A telehealth visit is also appropriate to help manage ongoing health conditions including high blood pressure, diabetes and depression.
Telehealth visits can be held using a telephone (audio only), or with devices that have both audio and video capabilities, such as smartphones or laptops/tablets with a camera. A secure internet connection is required for video visits. All health insurers regulated by the state are required to cover telehealth visits. Self-pay options are also available.
Patients with upcoming appointments will be contacted and offered a telehealth visit. To request a new appointment, established patients may phone their provider’s office or message their provider via MyChart to request a telehealth visit, while new patients should contact the hospital's local call center at 1-800-210-9000.
Hannaford donates $750,000 to COVID-19 response efforts
SCARBOROUGH, MAINE — In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Hannaford Supermarkets is donating $750,000 to numerous hunger relief and homeless outreach organizations throughout the Northeast.
Those donations include a total commitment of $550,000 to food banks in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York and Massachusetts. This includes $300,000 in new funds, in addition to a recently announced $250,000 donation to the food banks.
A total of $200,000 to organizations that work with homeless people.
New Hampshire organizations will receive $150,000, which includes $100,000 in donations announced this week and a $50,000 donation recently announced for the New Hampshire Food Bank, as outlined below:
New Hampshire Food Bank, $110,000, includes $50,000 previously announced; Families in Transition-New Horizons, $30,000 and Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter, $10,000.
Individuals who wish to make donations to support these organizations may do so online at: nhfoodbank.org/donation-hub/; support.fitnh.org/donate and nsks.org/donate/.
Bearly reaching out
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — The Hampstead Public Library staff continues to reach out to their town, trying to help people feel safe, warm, and fuzzy. In addition to Digital reads and video Storytime, they've recruited a couple of fuzzy emissaries, like Sam the Bear.
Sam looks over the library's front lawn from above, and is always ready to wave to passersby. He first took up a place at the window, when the town was having a bear hunt event. Now Sam supervises the Storybook Walk on library’s front lawn. The featured book is "We're Going On A Bear Hunt," retold by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury.
The book walk was donated by the Hampstead Mothers’ Club and is displayed on special occasions. The poles with book pages are spaced out to allow for social distancing.
Sam, who is 3 feet tall, goes downstairs to visit with his 6-foot-tall cousin, Fella. They ensure the plants, books and toys are not getting lonely. Then in the morning, Fella returns to his post by a corner window.
Sam was recently joined by his friend, Betty the Bunny, who helped the librarians participate in the town's Easter egg hunt.