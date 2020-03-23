PLAISTOW — The Plaistow Town Clerk’s Office recommends renewing your motor vehicle registrations and dog licenses either by mail or online at plaistow.com. The renewals will be processed as they are received.
To renew by mail, send your motor vehicle renewal notice, a check or money order to: Town of Plaistow, Town Clerk, 145 Main St. Ste. 2, Plaistow, NH 03865.
Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope with your payment. If you cannot locate your mail notice, please send a note with your plate number(s) along with your payment. If you are unsure of the amount of your payment, call 603-382-8129.
For new registrations, if you have a temporary plate issued by the state of New Hampshire DMV or a New Hampshire Auto Dealer after March, the Governor has authorized an extension until April 30.
To renew your dog license through the mail, please use the address above and include a note with either your dog’s license number or name. Dog license fees are as follows: Spayed or neutered dog, $7.50 each; whole or unfixed dog, $10 each. Dog owners 65 or older are allowed one dog license for $2. Please call or email the office for any questions regarding your dog’s license.
AVIS Trustees postpone annual dinner
ANDOVER — The AVIS Trustees have postponed their annual dinner, which was scheduled for April 14, due to the coronavirus. The organization plans on rescheduling for the fall, but an official date has not been set yet.
Annual rabies clinic canceled
PLAISTOW — The Plaistow Firemen’s Association has canceled its annual rabies clinic scheduled for Saturday, April 4. A new date has not been announced yet.
Questions can also be directed to the fire department's business line, seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 603-382-5012 or pfaevents@gmail.com.
Rabies and microchip clinic canceled
PELHAM — The Animal Rescue Network of New England (ARNNE) has canceled its low cost rabies vaccine and microchip clinic scheduled for April 18. A new date has not been scheduled.
Granite United Way launches COVID-19 relief fund
New Hampshire (statewide) and Windsor County, Vermont – Granite United Way is working around the clock to help people who are already experiencing hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community members are facing needs and individuals are worried about how to survive today and what may happen tomorrow.
Recognizing that needs of residents will continue well beyond the initial crisis, including needs that could not be planned for such as empty grocery store shelves, mothers needing formula to feed newborns, restaurant servers relying on tips but with no customers, Granite United Way has launched the Granite United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to those impacted by the pandemic.
You can give online at graniteuw.org; text GUWHELPS to 41444, or mail a check to: Granite United Way, 22 Concord St., Manchester, NH 03101.
Granite United Way serves the Central Region, Merrimack County, North Country, Northern Region, Southern Region (Manchester / Derry / Salem) and Upper Valley Regions of New Hampshire as well as Windsor County, Vermont. For more information, visit graniteuw.org.
N.H. residents encouraged to use online fire permit program
The New Hampshire Forest Protection Bureau is encouraging anyone seeking a fire permit in New Hampshire to use the state’s online fire permit system in order to maintain social distancing that has been recommended by the Center for Disease Control as a way of reducing the spread of COVID-19.
Online burning permits are available at nhdflweb.sovsportsnet.net, where permit applicants can view the list of enrolled communities and can check town or fire department websites to determine if their community is participating and follow the provided link.
Depending upon the community’s pre-determined menu, Category I, II and III permits may be available as well as seasonal Category I and II permits.
For more information about the Division of Forests and Lands, visit nh.gov/nhdfl or call 603-271-2214.
Child safety concerns
MANCHESTER, N.H. — COVID-19 may be stopping business-as-usual, but, unfortunately, it isn’t going to stop child abuse or neglect. Perhaps more than ever, Court Appointed Special Advocates of New Hampshire need to be actively advocating for the Granite State's most vulnerable children. You can watch a 3-minute message by Marty Sink, president and CEO of CASA of New Hampshire, for an update on how CASA is adapting to the COVID-19 crisis while safely fulfilling its mission. Visit casanh.org/2020/03/19/covid-19/.
A skeleton crew is operating out of CASA's Manchester office. Staff at all other offices are working remotely. During this period of social distancing, this agency will continue to work hard to fulfill its mission and is accessible by email.
Habitat for Humanity needs your support
LAWRENCE — In the wake of the current pandemic, Merrimack Valley Habitat for Humanity is reaching out to the community for support.
Due to social distancing — Habitat for Humanity has lost revenue from programs such as Corporate Team Builds and other fundraisers, as well as the temporary closure of the Merrimack Valley ReStore. All this, while seven partner families await affordable shelter.
Please make a donation today to ensure the program can continue to help local families who need a safe place to live.
You can donate online at merrimackvalleyhabitat.org.
Production of "Godspell" postponed
DRACUT — The ACTORS Inc. spring production of Godspell planned for April 24, 25 and 26 has been postponed. The new dates are undetermined at this time.
All charges to credit card purchases for online ticket sales will be reversed beginning the weekend of March 22. Ticket sales, playbill ads and/or sponsorships purchased by cash or check will also be refunded during this time.
Please direct any questions regarding ads, ticket sales and/or sponsorships to tickets@actorsincorporated.com.
Hannaford Supermarkets supports local food banks
SCARBOROUGH, MAINE — Hannaford Supermarkets announced its commitment to donate $250,000 to support area food banks that are experiencing increasing and unprecedented demand during the widening of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The monies will be distributed to food banks in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont and New York.
Additionally, Hannaford is kicking off a register and store kiosk donation program at all Hannaford grocery stores that will make it easy for customers to donate toward hunger relief. Customers can donate to their community’s local food bank at the register with a $5 or $10 donation or with a cash donation at a kiosk located at the front of the store.
For more information, visit online at hannaford.com.