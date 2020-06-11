HAVERHILL — The Salvation Army has reopened its Family Stores and donation centers in Haverhill and Salem, New Hampshire.
The stores were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are now ready to welcome shoppers with bargain-priced clothing, household items, electronics, books, toys, furniture and collectibles.
The Salvation Army is currently accepting donations of small, resalable items including gently used clothing. Large items such as sofas and television sets are not being accepted at this time.
Tax receipts will be provided on-the-spot donations during store hours, which are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
After-hours clothing donations can be dropped in the bins located in Family Store parking lots. Please do not stuff the bins with damaged or unusable items.
For more information, visit satruck.org.
Ruth’s House thrift shop has reopened
HAVERHILL — Ruth’s House thrift shop at 111 Lafayette Square has reopened after a brief interruption due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Customers must wear face coverings and preferably gloves, and the number of customers allowed in the store at one time is being limited to adhere to social distancing rules.
Ruth’s House invites the public to stop in and browse a large selection of household goods, including several sewing machines, decorative pieces, bedding, drapes and more. The shop also carries a big selection of books by best-selling authors, along with some travel and history books - all of which are two for $1.
Summer dresses from minis to maxis are $5; sandals and summer shoes are $2 and up; shorts and shirts for men, women and children are just $2. Swimwear for women is priced at $5 and men’s swim trunks are just $2.
The thrift shop is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The shop is closed on Sundays. For more information, email info@ruthsthriftshop.com or call 978-521-5575.
Farmers Market offers 2 ways to shop
NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Farmers Market will open for the season Sunday, June 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of First and Main streets with two ways to shop – in person, from the market’s on-site produce and seafood vendors, as well as by placing online orders from participating vendors and picking them up during market hours.
A limited number of shoppers will be allowed in the market at one time and an express line will offer quick pick-up of online orders. All shoppers will be required to wear a face covering and will not be allowed to touch the produce, organizers said.
“We are excited that we’ve been able to modify our open-air farmers market experience this season to make it safe for vendors and customers, with proper social distancing and face masks in keeping with COVID-19 concerns,” said Margie Rothschild, NAFM market manager. “We’ve redesigned our market layout to reduce the number of booths while still offering all the wonderful foods and products from our returning vendors.”
To place online orders that can be picked up on Sunday, visit online at NorthAndoverFarmersMarket.org, where you will find a list of vendors.
For more information, email info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org.