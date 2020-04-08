Coping with coronavirus: Same-day COVID-19 testing in Lowell

LOWELL — A new COVID-19 testing site has opened up in the Merrimack Valley — in the parking lot of the Showcase Cinemas at 32 Reiss Ave.
The Baker-Polito Administration and CVS announced the launch of the new rapid-testing site earlier this week. It will enable on-the-spot COVID-19 testing and results at no cost for up to 1,000 patients a day.
The site will use the new Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test. With the launch of this site, Massachusetts is the third state where CVS has launched rapid testing sites, joining Georgia and Rhode Island.
A press release from the governor’s office said the current COVID-19 testing site in Shrewsbury will be closed, to be replaced by the testing site in Lowell.
“CVS Health will be transitioning its efforts to support COVID-19 testing in Massachusetts to the Lowell location, which allows for up to 1,000 patients to be tested per day and receive results on-site so they can properly quarantine or seek treatment as appropriate,” according to the statement.
Similar to the CVS rapid COVID-19 test sites in Georgia and Rhode Island, testing at the Lowell site will be overseen by licensed health care providers from MinuteClinic, the retail medical clinic of CVS Health.
Patients will need to pre-register in advance online at CVS.com in order to schedule a same-day time slot for testing.
TJX furloughs workers at Marshalls, HomeGoods
The TJX Companies Inc., which owns TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, is furloughing many hourly employees at its stores and distribution centers after Saturday while top management will take a pay cut.
The move comes after the Framingham-based TJX announced March 19 the temporary closure of all its stores, distribution centers and offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia at the end of the business day for two weeks amid the rapidly evolving coronavirus pandemic.
“Following this pay cycle, we have made the very difficult decision to temporarily furlough the majority of our hourly store and distribution center associates in the U.S. and Canada,” CEO and President Ernie Herrman said in a message posted on the TJX website.
“For eligible, impacted associates, TJX existing benefits, including health care coverage, will continue during the temporary furlough at no cost to these associates,” he added. “We have provided impacted associates with information to help them determine how to apply for unemployment benefits.”
The company is also temporarily reducing the salaries of TJX’s senior executive leadership team, including Herrman and its executive chairman, and compensation for the TJX board of directors.
“We also take very seriously our responsibility to ensure the company’s long-term strength and stability well into the future, which has required making some difficult decisions in the near term,” Herrman said. “We are making every effort to prepare for reopenings, as soon as we believe we can operate safely in the communities we serve.”
As of Feb. 1, TJX had a global workforce of 286,000, mostly in the U.S. Besides Marshalls and HomeGoods, the 34-year-old TJX’s other stores in the U.S. are T.J.Maxx, Sierra and Homesense.
Chamber launches Retail Biz Support Fund
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce has launched a new program called #HaverhillLocal intended to help local retail businesses survive.
Chamber President Dougan Sherwood said the hardest hit are local face-to-face Main Street services — restaurants, bars, coffee shops, barbershops, hair salons, auto repair shops, dry cleaners and others that are living on the brink. These entities, usually sole proprietorships or businesses with fewer than 25, 10 or even 5 employees are running out of cash or already broke.
He said the Greater Haverhill Chamber has set up a new fund called the Haverhill Chamber Retail Biz Support Fund to drive desperately needed cash into these local mom and pops. This new fund will allow the chamber to offset any purchases from participating businesses with a 25% discount. Please consider giving — then go shopping.
Check out participating businesses at haverhillchamber.com.
To donate to this new fund, visit tinyurl.com/yxy5fk3h or gofundme.com and in the upper left corner search for “Haverhill Chamber Retail Biz Support Fund.”
Carter’s Ice Cream selling pre-packaged product only
HAVERHILL — Carter’s Ice Cream on Salem Street in Bradford announced that it has changed the way it is conducting business during this health crisis.
Jeremy Dinan, owner of the stand, said his crew is prepackaging hundreds of pints, quarts, and half gallons with most of his customers’ favorite flavors.
“This is all we’ll be selling until the threat of COVID-19 dissipates,” he said. “I want to remain open, but will only do so in a manner that helps to ensure my employees, their families, our customers and our community an atmosphere where they feel safe.”
He said his goal is to reduce face-to-face interaction for the workers on the front lines at the windows and increase the safety for both workers and customers.”
Carter’s is open daily from 2 to 7 p.m. Toppings will not be available; all orders will go out in a bag, and call ahead orders are welcome.
“We are a cash business and not set up to accept payment via cards,” Dinan said. “To help mitigate any concerns with payment, customers will pay by sliding bills thru a slot in a plastic container. Any change handed back will have been sanitized in advance.”
Dinan said he is working with the Haverhill Board of Health on this plan and that he’s not sure whether he will be conducting a “drive-through” type service or handing out orders using window service.
Chamber reschedules ‘Taste’ event
DERRY — The Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its annual “Taste of the Region” event to July 21 at 5 p.m. at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10A St.
The annual event joins dozens of area restaurants and businesses for a night of sampling of food, desserts, wines and craft beers and also offers opportunities for business people to network.
For more information, visit online at gdlchamber.org.
Easter Bunny Parade is Saturday in Plaistow
PLAISTOW — The Easter Bunny and his friends will be parading through the town of Plaistow on Saturday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The parade, hosted by the town’s Recreation Department, will include several familiar faces as members from the Plaistow Fire Department, Police Department, Highway Department, Recreation Department, and the First Baptist Church escort the Easter Bunny through the town.
Easter Bunny Parade is Saturday in Danville
DANVILLE — The Danville Fire Department will host an Easter Bunny tour of the town on Saturday, April 11. Just like Santa, the Easter Bunny will be riding around in fire trucks ready to wave to everyone. The fire truck will be leaving the station at 3 p.m. and will make its way around town. Keep your ears open for the sirens and be sure to wave really big so the Easter Bunny can see you.
The Fire Department thanks the Auclair family, the Alberg family, and the Danville School PTA for each lending us their Easter Bunnies.
Social services organization thanks Fantini Bakery
HAVERHILL — Interfaith Social Services of Quincy, a multi-service center for South Shore families in need, recently posted the following message on its Facebook page: “Fantini Bakery has blown us away with their generosity during this crisis. Each morning they’ve delivered hundreds of fresh rolls and sliced bread to our food pantry. We haven’t been able to get bread from our normal sources, so this is a lifesaver! Thank you, Fantini!”
Church lives streams Sunday services
DERRY — Abundant Grace Church will be live-streaming its services every Sunday at 10 a.m. on YouTube at youtube.com/channel/UC_e5v1gFPe2-7K8HLxsnqEw and on Facebook at facebook.com/abundantgrace.church.7.