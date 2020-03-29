NORTH ANDOVER — The owner of United Plastic Fabricating Inc. recently distributed what masks his company had in stock to the North Reading and Lynnfield fire departments as well as the North Andover fire and police departments.
Company owner Joe Lingel spent over 40 years on the Lynnfield Fire Department and retired as chief in 2013.
North Andover is where UPF’s corporate headquarters is located and to show his gratitude for being there in the event of an emergency, Lingel had a supply of masks dropped off to at both local stations. Lingel lives in North Reading.
"The first responders need all the help we can offer," Lingel said. “If you have extra, please consider donating to the local FD and PD departments or local hospitals."
North Andover fire Chief Bill McCarthy said that UPF’s donation of N95 respirators to his department will help his firefighters and EMTs to be able to continue to respond to calls for service safely.
"We have seen an outpouring of donations of PPE supplies from local businesses and families throughout the town," said McCarthy, who noted the central station at 795 Chickering Road is accepting donations and distributing needed supplies to Lawrence General Hospital.
UPF manufactures and maintains water and foam tanks for emergency vehicles, such as fire apparatus, rescues, ambulances, aircraft rescue and and firefighting vehicles. This is deemed critical manufacturing and the company's facilities in Massachusetts, Wisconsin and Florida remain open.
"Our employees still working on site are all practicing Coronavirus guidelines," Lingel said.
Online resources available at Haverhill Public Library
HAVERHILL — While you're home during this coronavirus outbreak, why not access the library's many online services, such as Consumer Reports and Ancestry.com? There's a world of online resources just waiting for you at haverhillpl.org under the link for "Information." You can borrow movies, TV shows, music and audiobooks and you can access food recipes, magazines and more, all for free.
The public library trimmed its staff to a minimum number in the building to keep only very basic services up and running at this time. Patrons are invited to reach out to staff via email, social media, or calling between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Staff will be working from home and responding to requests as soon as they can. A few staff members will be in the building each day to answer phones and emails, return calls, and keep an eye on the building.
The library continues to accept returns, but do not feel you need to return anything at this point as late fees are suspended. The entryway will be closed to the public at this time and all services will be virtual or over the phone.
Bedford VAMC temporarily closes outpatient clinics
BEDFORD — Veterans Affairs Medical Center has announced that effective March 30, all of its Community Based Outpatient Clinics, or CBOCs, will close temporarily due to COVID-19.
Haverhill and Lynn will conduct face-to-face visits as an exception only, if deemed a necessity by your provider. Walk-in appointments will not be accepted.
All CBOC providers and staff have been converted to virtual care at this time and veterans are recommended to use telehealth, either phone or video for their scheduled appointments.
Veterans receiving healthcare from Bedford VAMC are asked to use one of their online tools for routine or non-urgent concerns. Using Secure Messaging, send a secure message to your provider about any health concern or question.
Download VA Video Connect. Your provider may ask you to consider telehealth for an upcoming appointment. By downloading and learning about the VA Video Connect app now, you can prepare yourself.
VA continues to strongly encourage veterans, staff members and their families to take everyday precautions to protect against respiratory illnesses caused by COVID-19, the flu and the common cold.
For more information, questions or concerns, contact the Bedford VAMC Telephone Care Line, available 24 hours a day, at 1-800-838-6331. The Veterans Crisis Line is also 24/7 for urgent issues at 1-800-273-8255, Press 1. Visit online at bedford.va.gov.
DCU waives ATM fees
ANDOVER — All 23 Digital Credit Union (DCU) branch lobbies are currently closed to the general public. If a branch is open and has a drive-up teller window, the window will remain available for normal transactions.
DCU is waiving all ATM fees, up to $1,000 until further notice. Members are reimbursed for any ATM fees assessed throughout the month of March on the night of the last day of the month.
This temporary benefit will apply to all loyalty tiers: Basic, Plus, and Relationship. ATM reimbursement capped at $1,000 per membership per month. First reimbursement date: The night of March 31, which will encompass all ATM fees assessed to members for March.
Effective March 20, this temporary benefit will apply to all Overdraft and Non-Sufficient fees being reduced from $15 to $0.
DCU ATMs are available and locations can be found on DCU.org.
RMV enforces no walk-in policy at 8 open service centers
LAWRENCE — Effective March 27, the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is enforcing a strict no walk-in policy at its eight Service Centers open to the general public, including the center in Lawrence. The only transactions that will be processed at service centers are those that require an in-person transaction, including Commercial Driving Licenses or Permits (CDLs / CLPs), some new registrations, out of state conversions and new Mass IDs.
Customers who need to complete these transactions will be required to make an online appointment reservation, and customers arriving without an appointment will be asked to leave and make an appointment online to return at a future date.
Appointment reservations can be made online at Mass.Gov/RMV in the myRMV Online Service Center under “Make or Cancel a Reservation.” Customers who make an appointment will be sent a confirmation email that they should be prepared to show on arrival at their designated time at a specific Service Center.
The RMV offers many services online, including renewing motor vehicle registrations, and customers needing these services will only be serviced online at this time. If the service can be completed online, the RMV will not process the transaction in a service center. Renewals for standard driver’s license and ID credentials can be performed online at Mass.Gov/RMV along with more than 40 other transactions that can be conducted online, over the phone, or by mail.