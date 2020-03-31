HAVERHILL — State Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, invites Haverhill residents to attend a virtual town hall on Wednesday April 1, at 7 p.m. to learn more about the state's response to COVID-19 and resources available to Haverhill. The town hall will be live streamed via HC Media local access Channel 9, Facebook Live and Instagram Live. In addition to Facebook and Instagram comment sections, constituents can ask their questions by emailing Andy.Vargas@mahouse.gov with the subject line "COVID-19 Town Hall."
Salem business survey
SALEM, N.H. — Still open? Maybe trying something new? The Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce wants to hear from area businesses to put together a cohesive list of what's going on in town. Visit gschamber.com to fill out the survey and let residents know what you are doing.
Town offers virus updates
LONDONDERRY —The Londonderry Town Hall is closed to the public until further notice. The town staff will continue to work to serve residents and plans to operate as a “virtual” Town Hall, with transactions able to be done online, by phone or by drop box at the town office building.
Town staff will be working both remotely and on site to help serve residents. Londonderry public meetings are cancelled and more information about future dates for meetings will be made.
The town website at londonderrynh.org has information and updates on ways to take care of town business online or through other measures. The town’s general phone number is 603-432-1100.
The town has posted information concerning the new coronavirus, commonly called COVID-19, and what should be done to keep people safe. The information also links to other specific contact information for both Londonderry and state and federal officials and information.
The information was released through John Farrell, Town Council chairman, Town Manager Kevin Smith and Londonderry fire Chief Darren O’Brien.
Fields, courts closed
LONDONDERRY — Town officials noted that residents have been gathering at town fields and recreational facilities in violation of the governor’s order against groups of 10 or more gathering anywhere in communities as per Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing.
"As a result and while we regret to do so, all town recreational fields, courts and facilities are now closed until further notice,” a message on the town's website read. "Such closures include the fields and facilities off Sargent and Nelson roads (baseball fields, playground, tennis courts, basketball courts, skate park), as well as the West Road fields. Such areas will be periodically patrolled by Londonderry Police Department to maintain compliance."
Latex glove littering
LONDONDERRY —The town is urging everyone to be safe when it comes to disposing of materials like latex gloves, and other protective clothing. The town reports that several of the parking lots in Londonderry have become littered with latex, rubber and other gloves, as well as other protective clothing possibly worn by people while shopping at grocery stores, while getting gas or picking up to-go orders from restaurants.
Town officials urge people to properly dispose of such gloves and clothing in a trash bin or other receptacle. People may be cited by police if they fail to do so, an official town statement said.