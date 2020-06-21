LAWRENCE — The 37th Annual YWCA Tribute to Women awards luncheon held each year at the Andover Country Club has been re-imagined as a virtual live stream event to be held Tuesday, June 23, at 6 p.m.
A link to the event is available at facebook.com/YWCANortheasternMassachusetts.
The YWCA will honor 22 outstanding women from the Merrimack Valley, Southern New Hampshire and the North Shore. These women come from various backgrounds and serve their community on boards of directors, committees and advisory boards, YWCA officials said.
State Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, will be the event's mistress of ceremonies. The event's diamond sponsor is Pfizer and all money raised from the evening will benefit the 26 YWCA programs serving more than 15,000 women, children and families throughout Merrimack Valley, New Hampshire and the North Shore.
"I am always amazed by everything these women have accomplished," said YWCA Executive Director Susan Staples. "We have honored hundreds of women over the past 37 years and each year I am more amazed."
The Tribute to Women serves as the YWCA's major fundraising event and supports domestic violence, childcare, teens parenting, emergency shelters, transitional housing, enrichment, early learning, after school programs, summer camp and more.
If you wish to donate, please visit online at ywcanema.org.
Library offers curbside pick-up
HAVERHILL — The public library offers a curbside pick-up service for patrons weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To schedule a pick-up time, call the library at 978-373-1586 or use the app "myLibro." You will need your library card number and the titles of the items you want to request. Items must be available at the Haverhill Public Library. There is a five item limit per pickup or 10 for children's items.
Visit online at haverhillpl.org.
Salem blood drive planned
SALEM, N.H. — The town's fire and police departments will host their biannual Red Cross blood drive Friday, June 26, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 37 Main St.
Appointments can be made online at redcrossblood.org (enter zip code 03079) or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Golf tournament planned
HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will hold its annual golf tournament Monday, Aug. 3 at the Haverhill Country Club. Tee off between noon and 2 p.m. There will be no sit-down dinner, however, grab-and-go meals will be available.
Proceeds from this event support the club's "Back a Kid" campaign, which supports a variety of programs for club members.
Register online at bgchaverhill.ticket.qtego.net/tickets/list.
A free virtual annual celebration is planned for Thursday, Aug. 13, from 7 to 8 p.m. on Facebook Live, which will be on the club's Facebook page. A silent auction, which will be available through the club's website, will run from Aug. 3 to Aug. 13 and will feature lottery ticket baskets, gift certificates to local restaurants, signed sports memorabilia and more. If you would like to donate an item to the auction, contact Melissa DeFriesse at 978-374-6171, ext. 102, or mdefriesse@haverhillbgc.org.