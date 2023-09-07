LAWRENCE — The Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 8 will hold a cornhole tournament on Saturday, Sept. 9, to benefit its charities and scholarships.
The event will be held at the Claddagh Pub and Restaurant parking lot, 399 Canal St. Registration is at noon and the games begin at 1 p.m.
Entry fee is $25 per team. Prizes included plus lottery basket raffles.
For more information contact Tim Doherty at 603-203-3282.
British Invasion and American Answer
ANDOVER On Monday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m., take a fun and nostalgic journey through the most iconic and greatest era of rock ‘n’ roll history with author and pop culture historian Marty Gitlin.
The presentation at Memorial Hall Library highlights performance videos of influential British Invasion superstars such as the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Kinks, Hollies, Dave Clark Five and The Who as well as American bands that provided a wonderful reply such as the Beach Boys, Mamas and Papas, Temptations, Byrds, Monkees and Simon & Garfunkel.
The program also discusses how these artists influenced pop culture and society, compares and contrasts the music, and includes trivia questions to ponder - including snippets of songs to see if you can identify the band.
The presentation will conclude with a question-and-answer period. This program is sponsored by the Friends of Memorial Hall Library.
For more information on this special event, contact Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main St., Andover at 978-623-8400 or go to https://mhl.org.
Special auction event on Sunday
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association will hold a special auction event on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 1 to 5 p.m. featuring artist talks, bonus raffle drawings, and the opening of Silent Auction Art & Design bidding. Talks by 10 auction artists begin at 1:30 p.m.
There will be a break between artist talks at 2:45 p.m. for a bonus raffle drawing for a Taste of Newburyport bag. A second bonus raffle drawing will take place at 4:30 p.m. for two mini-paintings by artist Rick Hamilton. Anyone who purchases Grand Prize raffle tickets in person on Sept. 10 will automatically be entered into these two bonus raffle drawings that take place during the Auction Special Event. For the more detailed information on the event visit newburyportart.org/naa-events/2023-auction-special-event.
In addition to the artist talks, Silent Auction Art & Design bidding opens to the public in the upstairs Hartson Gallery at 1 p.m. Bidding on Silent Auction items is open to the public from Sept. 10 to 20. Bidding will reopen on Auction night, Sept. 23, where Auction ticket holders will have the final opportunity to place bids.
Highway Department has job opening
GROVELAND — The town's Highway Department is seeking applicants for a full-time public grounds and cemetery supervisor.
Town Administrator Rebecca Oldham said the starting hourly rate is between $27.26 and $30 and includes a comprehensive benefits package.
Essential functions of a public grounds and cemetery supervisor include the management of the maintenance and care of town parks, cemeteries, and recreational grounds.
Candidates should have a high school diploma and at least three to five years of related experience, with at least two years in a supervisory role.
Additionally, possession of a CDL Class B License or a Mass Hoisting Engineer 2A is helpful, but not required.
For details and to download an application visit grovelandma.com/personnel/employment-opportunities/. Please send completed applications to apply@grovelandma.com.
Joint hazardous waste day is Saturday
NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport, Groveland and West Newbury will hold joint Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Newburyport Department of Public Services (DPS) lot, 16A Perry Way. Please bring proof of residency.
Acceptable materials include oil-based paints (paint cans that read alkyd, solvent or solvent-based, or combustible), varnishes, pesticides, pool chemicals, gasoline, and other household hazardous materials or chemicals. For a list of acceptable and not acceptable items visit cityofnewburyport.com/HHW.
Municipal staff will also be collecting rechargeable batteries, including car and boat batteries, and items with mercury.
Items not accepted include commercial or industrial waste, latex paint, ammunition, asbestos, radioactive material, fire extinguishers, and medical or biological wastes.
Cost for disposals are $30 for up to three gallons or pounds, $45 for up to 10 gallons or pounds, and $60 for up to 25 gallons or pounds of materials and are based on the size of the container. Cash and checks should be made out to the city of Newburyport. Credit cards are not accepted.
Shred Source will have a paper shredding truck for on-site document shredding. The first file-size box is free, and each additional box is $5.
For more information call 978-499-0413.
