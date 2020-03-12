Colleges switch to online studies amid coronavirus concerns

MIKE SPRINGER/Staff photo The Merrimack College campus in North Andover is nearly empty Wednesday. Students are on spring break and have been told to stay home an extra week because of concerns over COVID-19. 3/11/2020

 20018198A

Many businesses and organizations are closing as a precaution to prevent spread of the coronavirus, and are cancelling or postponing events, especially those where large numbers of people are expected.

This list will be updated as new information is received.

Closings

N.H. Superior Courts (March 13 to April 13): Jury trials are postponed or canceled. Jurors should not appear at the courthouse

Greater Lawrence Technical School: Three-hour delay on Friday, March 13. Classes are cancelled the week of March 16. Adult ed and athletic events also cancelled.

Merrimack College: Spring break extended through Sunday, March 22 for students. Campus events for 50 or more people cancelled through April 6. Spectators are not allowed at sporting events.

Northern Essex Community College, Haverhill and Lawrence campuses. Closed until 8 a.m., Monday, March 16.

Cancellations

Methuen St. Patrick’s Day Celebration (Thursday, March 12): Postponed, expected to be rescheduled

Lawrence St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon (Friday, March 13): Cancelled

Lawrence St. Patrick’s Day Parade (Saturday, March 14): Cancelled

Girls High School Basketball Division 1 State Championship, Andover vs. Franklin (Saturday, March 14): Cancelled (Schools awarded co-championship by MIAA)

Tags

Recommended for you