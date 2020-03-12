Many businesses and organizations are closing as a precaution to prevent spread of the coronavirus, and are cancelling or postponing events, especially those where large numbers of people are expected.
This list will be updated as new information is received.
Closings
N.H. Superior Courts (March 13 to April 13): Jury trials are postponed or canceled. Jurors should not appear at the courthouse
Greater Lawrence Technical School: Three-hour delay on Friday, March 13. Classes are cancelled the week of March 16. Adult ed and athletic events also cancelled.
Merrimack College: Spring break extended through Sunday, March 22 for students. Campus events for 50 or more people cancelled through April 6. Spectators are not allowed at sporting events.
Northern Essex Community College, Haverhill and Lawrence campuses. Closed until 8 a.m., Monday, March 16.
Cancellations
Methuen St. Patrick’s Day Celebration (Thursday, March 12): Postponed, expected to be rescheduled
Lawrence St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon (Friday, March 13): Cancelled
Lawrence St. Patrick’s Day Parade (Saturday, March 14): Cancelled
Girls High School Basketball Division 1 State Championship, Andover vs. Franklin (Saturday, March 14): Cancelled (Schools awarded co-championship by MIAA)