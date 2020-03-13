Many businesses and organizations are closing as a precaution to prevent spread of the coronavirus, and are cancelling or postponing events, especially those where large numbers of people are expected.
This list will be updated as new information is received.
Closings
N.H. Superior Courts (March 13 to April 13): Jury trials are postponed or canceled. Jurors should not appear at the courthouse.
Greater Lawrence Technical School: Three-hour delay on Friday, March 13. Classes are canceled the week of March 27. Adult ed and athletic events also canceled.
Merrimack College: Spring break extended through Sunday, March 22, for students. Campus events for 50 or more people canceled through April 6. Spectators are not allowed at sporting events.
Northern Essex Community College, Haverhill and Lawrence campuses. Closed until 8 a.m., Monday, March 16.
Community Action Inc., all locations and programs in Haverhill, Amesbury and Newburyport closed as of Friday, March 13. Programs and services will resume as quickly as possible. Visit www.communityactioninc.org for updates.
UMass, all locations, starting March 23 and continuing through April 3, all classes will be taught via the internet.
Methuen St. Patrick’s Day Celebration (Thursday, March 12): Postponed, expected to be rescheduled.
Lawrence St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon (Friday, March 13): Canceled.
Lawrence St. Patrick’s Day Parade (Saturday, March 14): Canceled.
Memorial Hall Library, Andover, all programming at the library has been canceled indefinitely. The library, however, will remain open for normal services.
Haverhill Public Library programs and meeting room use canceled through Wednesday, April 1. Friends of Haverhill Public Library shop closed indefinitely. The library, itself, remains open.
Andover public schools, rental of facilities districtwide, including the Collins Center, canceled through March 29.
Andover public schools, prekindergarten through Grade 12 field trips, canceled through April 17.
Ironstone Farm, 450 Lowell St., Andover, has suspended all programs until at least March 23.
Lawrence public schools, all after-school and community activities are canceled until further notice.
Salem, New Hampshire, public schools, until the end of the school year, all district-sponsored field trips, events or educational gathering planned for outside New Hampshire have been canceled.
Haverhill public schools, Summer Learning and Camp Fair, originally scheduled for April 4, canceled.
UMass Lowell, on-campus classes canceled March 16 and 17, moving online March 18. Classes will remain online at least through April 3. All campus events canceled through April 3.
Girls high school basketball, Division 1 state championship, Andover vs. Franklin (Saturday, March 14): Canceled (Schools awarded co-championship by MIAA).
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, all outside group meetings suspended at the health center until further notice and no meetings or gatherings at the health center with more than 10 people in the room.
Postponements
Mr. North Andover pageant, originally scheduled for Friday, March 13, at North Andover High School, postponed until further notice.
Andover High School Global Summit
Andover High School spring sports - anticipated to start on March 30.
Andover Middle School science fair.
Andover public schools, presenters and artists-in-residence in all classrooms.
Andover public schools, Drama Guild semifinals/finals.
Methuen public schools, Comprehensive Grammar School family bingo, originally scheduled for Friday, March 13, postponed until further notice.
Greater Salem Boys and Girls Club, Ganley Luncheon, originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, has been tentatively postponed to April 17.
Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce, Health Fair, scheduled for March 18, postponed until further notice.
Merrimack Repertory Theatre, in Lowell, postponed its upcoming productions of "The Lowell Offering" and "Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End," the two remaining productions of its 2019-20 season, as well as its annual gala. "The Lowell Offering," will now play May 14 to June 7. "Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End" will play a truncated scheduled from June 17-28, with a final week of performances July 7-12. Further information regarding the May 29 gala will be released soon. The MRT Box Office will reach out to both subscribers and individual ticket buyers via email and by phone to arrange the new reservations and discuss options, including exchanging tickets for free and donating the cost of tickets to benefit MRT programs. Everyone should be contacted by March 18.
Salem NH Farmers Market: This Sunday, March 15: Limited market. Outdoors from 10-12, at Mary Fisk School Parking lot, 14 Main St, Salem. $50 vouchers for SNAP recipients. Not all products will be there, but we expect fresh veggies, meats, HAND SANITIZER and more!