North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Mostly sunny and windy during the morning, then becoming cloudy with occasional rain this afternoon. High 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.