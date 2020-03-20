BOSTON -- The state’s largest nurses union is calling on Gov. Charlie Baker to deploy the National Guard at hospitals and take other aggressive steps to support front-line medical workers as they battle the new coronavirus.
In letter, the Massachusetts Nurses Association praises the Baker administration for moving quickly to contain the spread of the virus but spells out a litany of requests aimed at protecting nurses and other medical staff as they brace for an expected surge of infected patients.
“The situation in our health care facilities is constantly changing as our public health officials and front-line caregivers work to meet the increased demand brought on by COVID-19,” wrote Donna Kelly-Williams, the union’s president. “While progress is being made, it remains important to provide an honest assessment of where we are falling short.”
Topping the list of concerns by nurses is the need for more personal protective equipment, masks and gloves.
“We know there is a shortage of PPE as well as ventilators,” the union said. “Any and all efforts at the state and national level should be made to increase production.”
On Thursday, Baker announced that he was activating the National Guard to help with the state’s response to the coronavirus.
“Activating the National Guard will help support our administration’s efforts to keep residents safe and secure during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Baker said in a statement.
The order allows deployment of up to 2,000 National Guard members to provide “logistical support and other assistance as we continue to respond to this crisis.” It wasn’t clear Thursday if the order would include deployments to hospitals.
Earlier in the week, Baker rolled out new regulations requiring hospitals’ ambulatory surgical centers to cancel all non-essential procedures to free up resources and ensure there are enough beds for the sick.
The union recommended that the Baker administration expand that order to include all health care centers and clinics.
It also suggested that Baker shut down public transportation “except for essential personal or individuals cleared to travel,” similar to restrictions enacted during the blizzard of 1978.
“This would allow those who must use public transportation to do so, while imposing social distancing standards,” the union said. “We understand this will require thoughtful planning for those whose food and other needs will require alternative assistance or distribution mechanisms.”
The union also called on Baker to deploy the National Guard at hospitals to enforce visitation restrictions and free up medical staff to focus on patient care.
Baker has taken steps to reduce the number of people coming in and out of hospitals and nursing homes, but the union said the public isn’t abiding by the requirements.
“Unfortunately, we cannot rely on all members of the public to adhere to all directives issued by the state and federal government,” Kelly-Williams wrote. “Bringing in the National Guard will free up staff resources from having to police these issues.”
Massachusetts has recorded 328 positive cases of COVID-19, including 19 in Essex County, as of Thursday, the Department of Public Health said in its daily update.
More than 2,000 people in the state have been quarantined, with about two-dozen hospitalized, according to the agency.
