The Happy Hanukkah greeting in the Monday Eagle-Tribune mistakenly says the holiday begins tonight. In fact, it began at sundown Sunday.
Correction: Hanukkah began at sundown Sunday
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Haverhill - Jamie Legere, 57, a resident of Haverhill, MA, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 8, 2021 at her home. Born in Methuen, Jamie was a graduate of the Pike School in Andover and then went on to graduate from Presentation of Mary Academy in Methuen. Jamie was also a graduate of…