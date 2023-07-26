A story on Wednesday about a snowplow incident in Methuen incorrectly stated the amount of damage. There was $4,300 in damage to the Bonannos’ fence.
Correction
Trending Video
Monica Sager
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Haverhill construction accident leads to leak of carcinogenic PCBs
- One dead, another hospitalized after Thursday night shootings in Lawrence
- Tuscan Village developers seek 600 more residential units
- 'Doesn't feel real': Lightning ignites house fire in Haverhill
- Boat crashes into jetty on Cape Cod, teen girl found dead in water
- Lawrence police captain, city sued for use of excessive force
- Another Merrimack Valley success story: NBA's Mann, of Lowell, stops by Cedardale working on his shot
- Derry man arraigned on charges of sexually assaulting minor relative
- Police: Head-on car crash leaves driver dead in Pelham
- Country crooner: Scotty McCreery sells out Casino Ballroom for August show
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.