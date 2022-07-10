METHUEN — The City Council, during its July 5 meeting, voted 8-1 to use the $631,138 in budget surplus money to pay for expenses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
City employees received a total of $504,352 in hazard pay for continuing to work during the pandemic. In addition, $127,210 was paid out to assist businesses. This came to a total of $631,562 that was not covered by the CARES Act, contrary to the initial understanding of city officials.
“The hazard pay should’ve been covered, it should’ve been covered by the federal funding,” said Councilor-at-Large Jessica Finocchiaro.
Although there is a difference of $424 between the amount that is owed and the amount that was transferred, Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Maggie Duprey said the $424 was already earmarked for pandemic expenses.
Councilor-at-Large Nicholas DiZoglio was concerned with some of the larger surplus amounts. They included $175,000 from contractual non-net school transportation, $75,000 from Veterans Services, $62,000 from Human Resources and $54,138 from the Department of Public Works.
“Between school contractual non-net and veterans, that’s $250K alone,” said DiZoglio. “That’s a lot of money to have left over in the budget.”
However, Duprey said every surplus amount has been justified.
“I could tell you why every single one of those was left over,” she said.
Central District Councilor James McCarty praised Mayor Neil Perry for exercising restraint with this year’s budget, as it will allow the city to pay the pandemic-related expenses.
“I do want to applaud the mayor for tightening the belt across the entire city and finding a funding source,” he said.
Youth Action Committee
The council also voted unanimously to establish a Youth Action Committee.
Myrtle Street resident Callie DeLano, a rising senior at Methuen High School, spoke about the need for this committee.
“Many students at Methuen High School do not know how government works and will therefore not be interested in running for council when they are older,” she said. “Our community is filled with future representatives, we just need to light a fire under them.”
Finocchiaro said the committee will function under the council’s umbrella and will consist of three councilors and 22 high school students ages 14-18.
“It will be a student-run committee,” she said.
Although they are not elected officials, Finocchiaro said students will still be able to take “consensus votes.”
There will also be a push to recruit Methuen students who attend Greater Lawrence Technical School and Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School.
DiZoglio also suggested having a student representative on the council.
“Methuen has done a lot over the last few years, especially the civic engagement classes at the high school,” he said. “It’s definitely a turning point in our community.”
