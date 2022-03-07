HAVERHILL — The city is poised to change its form of government from all at-large representation to a combination of at-large and district representation for both the City Council and School Committee.
When it meets Tuesday night, the council is expected to vote on a request to ask the state for permission to amend the city's charter to allow for the change in its decades-old form of representation.
Under an amended charter, the City Council would also increase in size from the current nine members to 11 members and the School Committee would increase in size from seven to 11 members.
According to City Solicitor William Cox, this special act would immediately go into effect once approved by the legislature and signed by the governor, however, no changes in representation could be made until the November 2023 municipal elections.
"People who are currently elected will continue to serve and the three re-elected School Committee members can continue to occupy their at large seats and continue to serve their four year terms," Cox said. "If they choose to continue to serve, the members serving four year terms would not be on the November 2023 ballot."
Haverhill voters last November approved two non-binding ballot questions asking if they wanted the city to change its form of representation.
Question 1, which passed 5,548 to 2,999, asked voters for their opinion on increasing the size of the City Council with four elected at-large and seven district councilors. They would continue serving two-year terms.
Question 2, which passed 5,410 to 2,996, asked voters for their opinion on increasing the size of the School Committee with five elected by district and three at-large.
Cox said that on the advice of an advisory committee, the city will now ask for an 11 member School Committee composed of three at-large members — if there are any vacancies— and seven ward members plus the mayor as chair. Members would serve two years instead of four.
An increase in representation will come at a cost to taxpayers. City Council members are paid $15,000 annually while the council president is paid $18,000, according to city officials.
School Committee members receive an annual stipend of $8,250. Members of the Council and School Committee are also eligible to join the city's health insurance program, which can amount to thousands of dollars in additional cost to the city.
Manuel Matias, president of the Latino Coalition of Haverhill, issued a press release in advance of the council's Tuesday night meeting stating support for a charter change.
"The new electoral system will ensure more diverse representation from every part of the city, so power is not concentrated in just a few neighborhoods. And it will encourage more people to run for office," he said, adding the change will "strengthen our city as a whole."
Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua said he was opposed to a charter change but will support the wishes of voters.
"I believe it will result in less representation in the neighborhoods and less city services as you currently have nine councilors who should all be concerned about your neighborhood, but under a new system you will have one," he said. "Because the voters support it, I will as well. Let's see if it works."
Mayor James Fiorentini, who asked the council to include the two questions on last November's ballot, has said he wants every neighborhood in the city to have representation on both the City Council and School Committee. He said he's long been an advocate for district representation where neighbors get to elect neighbors.
Fiorentini said that although a Boston-based group Lawyers for Civil Rights was threatening to bring a voting rights lawsuit against the city if it didn't voluntarily change its system of representation, the city is moving ahead with it on its own.
"I no longer believe it's necessary to avoid a lawsuit as we should do it because it's the right thing to do and because it provides better constituent services," he said.