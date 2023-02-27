HAVERHILL — When the city council meets Tuesday night is expected to vote on a proposed new city ordinance governing the construction of Accessory Dwelling Units, often called in-law apartments.
The vote comes after two public hearings and multiple reviews by the council’s Administration and Finance Committee along with the mayor’s office and various city departments.
Currently, homeowners can request a special permit to build a separate living space such as a converted garage or stand-alone apartment designed for smaller households but those ADU’s must be physically attached to the main building.
Under the proposed ordinance, homeowners would be allowed to build, also via a special permit, a detached living space without having to physically connect it to the main building, however, all of the utilities must be connected to the main building and not be separate.
“This will be another tool to add housing units in the city of Haverhill,” Mayor James Fiorentini told the council in his request for the new ordinance.
The mayor said in his letter to the council that the proposed ordinance will also allow a proper path toward having currently illegal accessory dwelling units become legal while following all inspectional guidelines.
The ordinance is intended to increase the city’s housing stock, particularly to meet the needs of family members such as parents, while preserving the character of the city’s neighborhoods, but it isn’t expected to generate a lot of interest.
“We get about 10 to 12 requests a year for an ADU but during these inflationary times people often don’t follow through with their request,” said City Councilor Melinda Barrett, chair of the Administration and Finance Committee. “Mostly people do this for a family member as it can be quite expensive to build.”
She said the council was initially presented with a somewhat complicated ordinance by the mayor but that it has since been revised for clarity and brevity.
According to the proposed ordinance, an internal ADU created within a principal dwelling as well as an ADU attached to a main dwelling cannot exceed more than 1,200 square feet (or 40%) of the size of the main building’s living space and neither option would require a special permit.
In all cases, principal dwellings or their associated ADUs must be owner-occupied.
Also under the proposed ordinance, a new or existing detached ADU not exceeding 1,200 square feet or 50% of the size of the main building’s living space would be allowed via a special permit. All utilities would also need to be connected to the main home and not be separate and all construction must meet all local and state code requirements.
No ADU would be allowed to have more than two bedrooms and would come with a variety of restrictions, such being prohibited from being used as a rental unit on a daily or weekly basis, cannot be sold separately from the main building, and would require at least one off-street parking space in addition to the required off-street parking for the principal dwelling.
ADU’s already exist in Haverhill and are not problematic for neighborhoods, city officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.