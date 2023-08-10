METHUEN — Brian Coppola has trouble with his eyesight and hearing, which is why he relies on public transportation and ride sharing apps, but an incident in early July brought him before city councilors on Monday.
On July 18, Coppola had been shopping at the Market Basket on Pleasant Valley Street and was ready to leave. The buses had stopped running by that point, so he called an Uber.
“But here was the problem,” he said. “The driver had arrived but due to my visual limitation and due to the fact it was night, I was not able to see the car.” As the passenger and driver tried to communicate by phone, they ran into a language problem. Coppola told councilors his driver could not speak English
Uber sent another driver, and the same problem occurred.
Coppola urged councilors to require rideshare companies “take some responsibility” and include interpreting apps on drivers’ cell phones.
Later in the meeting, City Council heard a resolution to encourage rideshare companies, vehicles for hire firms and other transportation providers to provide language translation apps on their drivers’ mobile devices.
Councilor Allison Mary Saffie, who sponsored the resolution with Chair Eunice Zeigler, said she did not recognize the impact a translation service could have prior to hearing from Coppola on Monday night.
Vice Chairman Joel Faretra raised the issue of whether the council has any jurisdiction in the matter.
“As much as I sympathize with the gentleman that spoke, this means nothing,” Faretra said. “We cannot tell a private business how to do their job. If we wanted to make a resolution or an ordinance in order for a company to do business with the city that they need to provide this, I’d be on board 100%. But for the city to go in and tell a private business what they need to provide is overstepping the bounds of this party. This holds no water.”
Zeigler responded that the resolution is meant to serve as an encouragement because that is the jurisdiction of the council. From there, a letter would be sent to the state delegation in hopes that they would make it law.
“This is just a prolonging of this meeting to pat ourselves on the back and say we’re doing another good thing,” Faretra said. “It means nothing really in the long run.”
Councilor Steven Saba, who also said the council had no authority over the issue, suggested that a requirement for translation services could be racially charged.
“I also think this borders on being racist,” Saba said. “We’d be telling Uber drivers that don’t speak English that they need to have translators. I’m a little concerned about that.”
Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio said the situation could be flipped, where a Spanish-speaking customer may need help with translations for an English-speaking driver.
“These people who speak different languages say — if you ask them to speak our language— would say it is discrimination,” Coppola said. “In the case of safety, especially with someone both hard of hearing and visually impaired, this should not be deemed discrimination when they’re asking for an English driver, just as a deaf person needs to ask for a sign language interpreter.”
Coppola did, however, went on to say in his public comment time that foreign languages should not be a requirement for high school graduation as it gives the “newbies coming in here an incentive not to really learn our native language.”
The vote ended at 7-2, with Faretra and Saba as the two against.
Councilors D.J. Beauregard and Jessica Finocchiaro stated they also did not agree that the council had any jurisdiction over the issue. But both said they would vote “yes” more as “an expression of sentiment,” as Beauregard put it.
“It could have been a more dire situation,” Zeigler said. “I am trying to make sure that there’s equitable communication.”
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.