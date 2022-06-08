METHUEN - The City Council, during its June 7 meeting, voted 8-1 to pass Methuen’s $201 million budget for fiscal year 2023.
The lone dissenting vote was cast by Councilor-at-Large Jessica Finocchiaro.
This year’s budget will be funded by $185.1 million from the General Fund and $15.8 million from the Water and Sewer Enterprise Fund.
The new budget figure also represents a $13.7 million increase over last year and reductions totaling $232,344.
The largest cut made during the June 7 meeting was $25,000 from Bonds and Interest. Despite the reduction, that budget has not dipped below $5 million.
In the Legal Services Department, $19,024 was restored to the City Solicitor line item after it was cut during the May 31 meeting. That line item will now be funded at $138,226. However, $20,000 was cut from the department’s line item for Damages and Incidentals which will now be funded at $135,000. The new total budget for Legal Services is $594,293.
In addition, the Assistant Council Clerk position was reduced by $23,244 to bring that line item to $30,000 and the council’s budget figure to $176,577.
The Human Resources Department sustained a reduction of $17,500 which was taken from the professional services line item. The reduction resulted in that budget line being funded at $37,500 and the department’s budget being reduced to $489,690.
The council rejected a motion from Councilor-at-Large Nicholas DiZoglio to cut the Human Resources training line item by $10,000.
“We need to fortify training,” said East District Councilor Steven Saba. “The worst thing we can do is cut money out of this.”
Finocchiaro also made a motion to remove the System Administrator position from the Information Technology (IT) budget for a savings of $74,261.
In response, West District Councilor Michael Simard reminded his colleagues that approximately $600,000 has been added to the IT Department during the past three years. Therefore, it would be harmful to make any cuts to that department.
“We have to be responsible to the taxpayers,” said Simard.
Finocchiaro’s motion was ultimately defeated.
Prior to the June 7 meeting, the council had already cut $165,624 from the budget on May 31.
The Department of Public Works (DPW) took the brunt of the initial hit with a total reduction of $120,000. As a result, the DPW budget was reduced to $7.6 million.
A reduction of $3,500 had also been made to the Education Programs line item in the Assessors budget. That line item is now at $1,500 with the Assessor’s budget being funded at $397,112.
A significant reduction of $7,500 was made to the overtime line item of the Economic and Community Development budget. That line item will now be funded at $2,500. The cut also brought the new total for that department to $772,573.
The budget for Health Inspection Services was reduced by $15,500 and is now at $1 million.
The majority of that cut was $12,500 from the mileage line item, which is now funded at $45,100. The remaining $3,000 was taken from the overtime line item, bringing that allocation down to $2,000.
Council Chairman D.J. Beauregard said this year’s budget season was a “very deliberative process.”
“We convened four public hearings and we went through the budget on a line-by-line basis twice to identify opportunities to trim spending and save taxpayers' money,” he said. “We all understand the importance of striking the right balance between providing residents with the services our community needs and acting in the best interests of Methuen's taxpayers, especially during this time of rising prices and runaway inflation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.